New Poll Shows Canadians Support Their Oil And Gas Sector And Three Quarters Of Respondents Say Canada Should Be A Preferred Supplier Of Energy To The World: Canada Action

CALGARY, AB, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Three in four Canadians polled agree Canada should be a preferred global supplier of energy because of its climate and environmental record, according to a July 2021 public opinion survey conducted by Research Co. And almost seven in ten (69 percent) say they have personally benefited from the oil and gas sector, the poll showed.

"It's a strong and very welcome result, and one that shows most Canadians feel proud of the work their energy sector is doing to enhance its record on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria," said Cody Battershill, Canada Action founder and spokesperson.

Among other findings, 70 percent of respondents agree that resource development could help alleviate systemic poverty within Indigenous communities and two thirds of Canadians (66 percent) support Canada's role as a global oil and gas supplier.

Further, almost three in four Canadians (73 percent) acknowledge Canada's prosperity is supported by the oil and gas sector and that Canadian oil and gas production helps fund important social programs like health and education for Canadians.

"Given the world requires $525 billion of new oil and gas investment per year just to meet current demand, we think we ought to push for Canada to receive a sizeable share of this investment," Battershill added.

Referring to the fact 73 percent of Canadians polled also agreed it's essential First Nations be included in project development to establish long-term revenue sources for their communities, JP Gladu, acting executive director, Indigenous Resource Network, noted the following:

"These are heartening results. Indigenous nations and businesses want to be partners in resource development. This poll shows there's widespread support to work together for the benefit of all," Gladu said.

Results were based on an online study among 1,000 adults in Canada, conducted July 7 to 9, 2021 and weighted for age, gender and region. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is +/- 3.1 percentage points, nineteen times out of twenty.

