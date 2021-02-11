New Poll Reveals Majority Of South Dakota Voters Want Governor Noem To Protect Women's Sports

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new poll conducted by Spry Strategies on behalf of Women's Liberation Front (WoLF) and the American Principles Project (APP) found that a majority of South Dakota voters disagree with "gender identity" policies,...

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new poll conducted by Spry Strategies on behalf of Women's Liberation Front (WoLF) and the American Principles Project (APP) found that a majority of South Dakota voters disagree with "gender identity" policies, and would approve of Governor Kristi Noem supporting legislation like HB1217 to protect women's single-sex spaces and sports.

The poll is based on a sample of 600 voters in South Dakota and also includes detailed cross-tabs that break down the support across party and demographic lines. The results are in line with national and state polling in California and Idaho which found a similar lack of support for "gender identity" policies across likely voters.

Natasha Chart, Executive Director of WoLF said:

"Common-sense approaches to 'gender-identity' resonate with South Dakota voters, just as they do across the rest of the country. We hope that Governor Noem will listen to her constituents and step up to protect women's rights in the face of corporate bullying."

Bill HB1217 was proposed in the South Dakota House of Representatives on February 2, 2021 by Representative Rhonda Milstead. The bill would ensure that among athletic teams sponsored by public schools or funds, "A team or sport designated as being female is available only to participants who are female, based on their biological sex."

Despite claims that legislation like the proposed "Promote Continued Fairness in Women's Sports" act would be politically unpopular, the results of this poll reveal that not only do voters support bills like HB1217, but that they would also be more likely to support Governor Kristi Noem should she stand up to the threats and support the bill.

Terry Schilling, APP Executive Director, stated:

"Given how many voters strongly support protecting women's sports, we hope Gov. Noem will soon join this movement as well. Defending a fair playing field for female athletes, as well as equal opportunities for women in general, should be a no-brainer."

In total, 56.81% of voters agreed that Governor Noem should stand up to the corporations threatening to boycott or withhold jobs and investments and pass a bill like HB1217 to protect women's single-sex spaces.

The results mirror national polling which found a similar lack of support for "gender identity" policies across likely voters.

