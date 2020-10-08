New Poll Finds Americans Are Prioritizing Their Oral Health During COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Delta Dental Institute released new survey data highlighting Americans' views on oral health during COVID-19. Results show a significant majority of Americans believe that routine dentist appointments remain important during the pandemic: 69% of Americans agree the benefits of a routine dentist appointment outweigh the potential risks of delaying preventive care, while 67% of Americans worry about the negative long-term health consequences of delaying a routine dentist appointment.

"These results underscore the importance of oral health to overall health," said Vivian Vasallo, Executive Director of the Delta Dental Institute. "Even in this uncertain environment, Americans know they need to prioritize preventive oral health care. Oral health is health, and routine dental care is critical to preventing and managing chronic health problems."

The strong support for routine dentist appointments during COVID-19 reflects broad agreement about oral health's importance more generally. The Delta Dental Institute's survey also found that 91% of Americans believe taking care of their oral health now will help prevent other health problems later. These results are consistent across demographics, demonstrating a widespread understanding of the value of oral health care. Clinical research has shown links between oral health and social well-being, cardiovascular health, respiratory health, and positive pregnancy outcomes.

The survey was conducted online by Echelon Insights on behalf of the Delta Dental Institute from September 19 to September 25, 2020, among 1,018 registered U.S. voters who self-reported as "likely" to vote.

The survey results are available on the Delta Dental Institute's website and can be downloaded directly here.

The latest CDC guidelines for dental care during the pandemic can be viewed here.

About the Delta Dental Institute

The Delta Dental Institute is dedicated to advancing oral health for all Americans in partnership with Delta Dental companies and leading partners across the country. With expertise rooted in Delta Dental's rich history of oral health leadership, the Delta Dental Institute engages in and supports oral health research, community outreach, and advocacy, striving to ensure all Americans can have the healthy smile they deserve and live their healthiest lives. For more information, visit: deltadentalinstitute.com.

