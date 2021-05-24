New Podcast "It's Nice To Hear You", Featuring Participants In Audio-Only Online Dating Alternative, Presents Hopeful Story About Human Connection

Can the power of voice lead to a deeper connection? No names, no direct contact, no pictures. Find out what happens to the hopeful participants in this earnest 6-episode podcast.

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Nice to Hear You, is an independently produced podcast about the connections formed and lessons learned in a voice-forward matchmaking experiment. In 2020, the series' narrator, Heather Li enrolled single strangers seeking an alternative to online dating to participate in her month-long experiment. The twist - everyone is anonymous and can only connect with their matches by exchanging voice memos.

Podcast about human connection based on an anonymous matchmaking experiment. No names, no direct contact, no pictures.

After collecting more than 100 hours of audio in the experiment, Li created this 6-episode podcast to share what happened to 3 pairs from this experiment and how her personal life changed as a result of it. This genre-bending podcast has the intrigue from a reality dating show, intimacy from a personal memoir, and insights from a psychology study. In partnership with speech recognition and emotional AI leader, Behavioral Signals, all voice memos from the participants were analyzed with the company's proprietary algorithm to gather insights about the emotional connection between matches. As listenership of podcasts continue to rise and audio-forward platforms like Clubhouse become more mainstream, this show is a timely and poignant expression of the power of voice.

This story is as much about the experiment, its participants, and the creator behind it. "I launched the experiment under lock down while searching for something to occupy my time after being laid off. I didn't expect it to evolve into a 14 month journey that would drastically change my perspective on dating". Listeners get to eavesdrop into the participants' private exchanges and hear how they showcase affection, fall into "like", and reciprocate vulnerability. This is the feel-good human connection story we all crave today.

The series is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, and wherever you listen to podcasts.

About It's Nice to Hear You:It's Nice to Hear You is an independently produced podcast about human connection, based on an anonymous matchmaking experiment. It is written and produced by Heather Li, consultant in brand strategy, operations, and experiential content. For more information, visit itsnicetohearyou.com and @itsnicetohearyou on Instagram.

Contact: hello@itsnicetohearyou.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-podcast-its-nice-to-hear-you-featuring-participants-in-audio-only-online-dating-alternative-presents-hopeful-story-about-human-connection-301297730.html

SOURCE It's Nice to Hear You