New Podcast Delivers The Photographic Memory Fix In Latest NewsBlaze Story

ADELAIDE, South Australia, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Shannon Panzo, the Brain Management expert created The Photographic Memory Podcast with expert podcaster Neil Haley, to help more people fix their photographic memory, a skill everyone is born with but loses when they start school and change to outdated learning techniques that break their natural rapid learning system.

Visit the Podcast Channel at https://vimeo.com/user46612325

The NewsBlaze story explains that Brain Management expert Dr Shannon Panzo expanded his reach through podcasting. His search for the best partner and podcasting mentor lead him to Neil Haley and The Neil Haley Show.

NewsBlaze reports that Dr. Panzo previously collaborated with the "Father of Mental Photography," Dr. Richard Welch. Their work together revealed insights into the unlimited capabilities of the brain, leading to their methods for brain management.

"The Photographic Memory is the holy grail of brain development," said Dr. Shannon Panzo. "The podcast series and the NewsBlaze story help more people improve their lives with this information."

NewsBlaze reports Dr. Panzo said, "These Brain Management techniques give entrepreneurs and business builders the edge they need to differentiate themselves from the competition and make them more successful. The techniques super-excite all levels of consciousness simultaneously and provide whole brain balance. This triggers an elevated level of neuroplasticity, building the brain at an extended rate, making the brain stronger and resilient against degradation."

These are the kinds of insights professional podcaster Neil Haley brings out with Dr. Shannon on The Photographic Memory Podcast.

The first six podcast episodes are published at vimeo and Dr. Panzo's website https://zoxpro.com, with more scheduled. NewsBlaze reports that the purpose of The Photographic Memory Podcast series is to inform the public about the benefits of using photographic memory.

"Dr. Shannon has educated me on how the mind can do amazing things that I did not think were possible. I now look at photographic memory in a different way. I am pleased to be part of this project because I love to educate and entertain my audience, and learning about brain management is good for everyone."

The first six podcasts are:

Episode 1: Photographic Memory Techniques

Photographic memory is an ability to remember exactly what has been seen forever. Dr. Shannon Panzo shares insights on training the brain to develop photographic memory.

Episode 2: Application of Photographic Memory Techniques in Daily Life

Mental Photography is a lost natural ability. Everyone can relearn the technique that helps develop brain abilities. It helps regain concepts to refine skill sets and drastically improve the thinking process, playing a vital role in strengthening neural pathways, helping better delivery and performance.

Episode 3: Photographic Memory Working Mechanisms, Tools & Techniques

Photographic memory enables recall of past data effectively helping process information more accurately. Once recalled, these insights can be applied to solve real-time problems.

Episode 4: The ZOXPro Method

The key benefits of the ZOXPro Method and how it works.

Episode 5: Mental Photography Technique

Mental photography techniques help absorb information at 100 times the average reading speed, with 100% retention for life. It opens a pathway to the part of the brain that has fantastic abilities and can act as a conduit to universal energy.

Episode 6: Benefits for Professionals, Emergency Workers, Parents and Family

Photographic Memory has benefits for anyone, but Dr. Panzo talks specifics for Professionals, Emergency Workers, Parents and Family

Visit the story: https://newsblaze.com/usnews/education/photographic-memory-fix-new-podcast_173169/

About NewsBlaze

NewsBlaze was founded in 2004 as an independent online newspaper and information portal, forming relationships with other publishers and wire services. NewsBlaze covers broad topics of interest to readers worldwide, which has helped build a loyal, global following of readers, especially in Australia, North America and Europe.

About Dr. Shannon Panzo

Dr. Shannon Panzo is an expert in Mental Photography, Photographic Memory, and Brain Management, making the brain work better so entrepreneurs gain an edge and achieve a better life. More of a Mentor than a Coach, for 30 years Dr. Panzo taught people to access the higher uses of their mind, helping them grow and maintain their lives in a positive way.

Connect with Dr. Shannon Panzo at https://zoxpro.com/

About Neil Haley

Neil Haley has 20+ years experience in Business and IT consulting, Education, Training and Media Operations. He is a very popular celebrity host and founder of The Neil Haley Show airing daily in more than 180 countries and syndicated on 120 stations.

Connect with Neil Haley at https://neilhaley.com/

Media contact: Alan Gray, media@newsblaze.com, +61 8 8531 0254

