New Placer Dome Gold Corp To Webcast Live At VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 20th

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Placer Dome Gold Corp (OTC: NPDCF) (TSX-V: NGLD, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, focused on Gold and Silver in Nevada, United States today announced that Maximilian Sali, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 20 th .

DATE: Tuesday, October 20 th TIME: 2:30 PM ET LINK: https://bit.ly/3lAKeK3

Recent Company Highlights

Completed a financing for $12.35M CAD or $9.5M USD in early summer

CAD or in early summer Drilling 25,000 meters or 80,000 feet in the "Great Basin" United States

Four drill rigs turning on two proven assets in Nevada or the "Great Basin"

or the "Great Basin" Results pending on multiple holes starting mid-October

About New Placer Dome Gold Corp

New Placer Dome is a fully funded junior exploration company focused on proven, high-grade gold assets in Nevada. New Placer Dome has acquired the past-producing Kinsley Mountain Gold project which is located 90km to the south of the producing Long Canyon gold mine that is part of the Barrick-Newmont JV. New Placer Dome also has an earn-in agreement to acquire a 75% interest in the drill permitted, proven and highly prospective Carlin-type Bolo asset located 90km northeast of Tonopah Nevada, where a 2019 highly successful drill program was completed. The company also owns 100% of the Troy Canyon gold-silver project which is located strategically near Bolo.

