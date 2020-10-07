New Picture Book! Real Astronaut Highlights His Out-of-this-World Experience In Letters From Space Published By Sleeping Bear Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Mars Mission, NASA-SpaceX partnership and the push to make space travel available to civilians, you'll want to be informed on life in outer space! In Letters from Space, Clayton "AstroClay" Anderson, retired NASA astronaut, acclaimed national speaker, and author shares his life experiences aboard the ISS (International Space Station). Through chatty fact-and humor-filled letters, budding scientists and future astronauts will learn all about Anderson's five-month-long mission in space. From behind-the-scenes science lessons to the preparations needed to perform successful space walks to just how long you would be expected to wear your undies, Anderson's letters demonstrate problem-solving and innovation all with his trademark sense of humor.

"Clay's letters are packed with imagery and they share real experiences…that Anderson's young readers can look forward to having in their futures." - Barbara Morgan, NASA Astronaut (retired)

Starting with a letter to his mother on Flight Day 3 and ending with the mission's conclusion on Flight Day 152, Anderson's correspondence not only shares his experiences and details processes but also demonstrates how letter writing can help reduce the sense of isolation felt over long periods of time not only by astronauts, but by isolated members of our society as well. Communication is crucial to mental health whether circling the earth on the ISS or quarantining to prevent the spread of COVID. Anderson hopes this book will help inspire children to write letters of their own, to their loved ones, friends, or even to him! The book was published on September 15 by Ann Arbor-based publisher Sleeping Bear Press and is available wherever books are sold.

"This must-purchase entertains with a combination of zany art, humor, and solid facts for fascinated young readers craving space travel—even the armchair kind." - Starred School Library Journal Review

Clayton Anderson is the author of the award-winning A is for Astronaut: Blasting Through the Alphabet (Sleeping Bear Press, 2018); The Ordinary Spaceman (UN Press, 2015); and It's a Question of Space: An Ordinary Astronaut's Answers to Sometimes Extraordinary Questions (UN Press, 2018). He spent 30 years working for NASA, 15 as an engineer and 15 as an astronaut.

The book is illustrated by Budapest-based illustrator Susan Batori.

To learn more visit www.astroclay.com or www.sleepingbearpress.com.

