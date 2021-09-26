New Oriental Announces Filing Of Annual Report On Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-Asia/ New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ("New Oriental" or the "Company") (NYSE: EDU and SEHK: 9901), the largest provider of private educational services in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 24, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on New Oriental's investor relations website at http://investor.neworiental.org as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. New Oriental will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

The Company has also today published its annual report for Hong Kong purposes pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX"), which can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.neworiental.org as well as the HKEX's website at http://www.hkexnews.hk.

About New Oriental

New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China offering a wide range of educational programs, services and products to a varied student population throughout China. New Oriental's program, service and product offerings consist of K-12 after-school tutoring, test preparation, language training for adults, pre-school education, primary and secondary school education, education materials and distribution, online education, and other services. New Oriental is listed on NYSE (EDU) - Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR Report and SEHK (9901.SEHK), respectively. New Oriental's ADSs, each of which represents one common share. The Hong Kong-listed shares are fully fungible with the ADSs listed on NYSE.

