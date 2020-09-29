New ONYX Driver Available For SwissQprint Flatbed Printers

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- swissQprint, a Swiss manufacturer offering high-end, digital printing systems, and Onyx Graphics, Inc., a leader in providing software solutions for the digital inkjet wide-format print industry, today announced the availability of a new ONYX driver compatible with swissQprint flatbed printers currently available in the United States and Canada markets.

The two companies developed the driver over an extensive testing period involving beta customers. The new driver is planned to be available starting October 1, 2020, through swissQprint's U.S. subsidiary, located in Elgin, Illinois.

Mike Kyritsi, President of swissQprint America, appreciates swissQprint's collaboration with Onyx Graphics: "Our customers now have even more possibilities to set up their individual large format print workflows." Kevin Murphy, President of Onyx Graphics, Inc., adds: "This new ONYX driver offers a new solution to our mutual customer base."

About swissQprintswissQprint engineers and produces high-end large format printers for the signage market and other industries. The precise UV printers are 100% made in Switzerland with worldwide distribution, and are extremely versatile and reliable, enabling a high ROI. The swissQprint America subsidiary in Elgin, IL, looks after customers in the USA and Canada. For more information, visit www.swissqprint.com.

About Onyx Graphics, Inc.Leading the market since 1989, Onyx Graphics is dedicated to helping customers increase productivity, reduce costs, and gain a competitive edge with superb print and color quality. Its passion for delivering color led to the development of ONYX Color, Onyx Graphics' color engine optimized specifically for large format inkjet printing. Innovative, productive, and satisfied customers around the globe help motivate the company to continually develop and enhance its leading-edge technologies. Global channel partnerships and longstanding relationships with printer manufacturers position Onyx Graphics as a market leader in powerful, reliable, large format printing workflow software. For more information, visit www.onyxgfx.com.

Listing information for this release: swissQprint America, Inc.2521 Technology Dr, Suite 210 Elgin, IL 60124Tel: +1 224 802 27 70Fax: +1 224 802 27 71Email: info@us.swissqprint.comWeb: www.swissqprint.com

Onyx Graphics, Inc.6915 South High Tech Drive Salt Lake City, UT 84047 USAToll-free: 800-828-0723International/Local: +1-801-568-9900Fax: 801-568-9911Email: sales@onyxgfx.comWeb: www.onyxgfx.com

