New Online Bridal Business Launches Sustainable Bridesmaid Dresses

Meet Dear Cleo, the new online bridesmaid dress destination that takes friendship and makes it fashion for a bride and her girls on their best day ever!

SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dear Cleo, an e-commerce bridesmaid dress brand that celebrates friendship, fashion, and sustainability, is delighted to announce its debut to the 'I Do' industry's crew.

Bridesmaid Dress Shopping That's Truly Easy and Fun

"We create beautiful, sustainable bridesmaid dresses in an extensive range of styles, colors, and sizes."

Like many other e-commerce brands that have launched successful platforms for bridesmaid fashion, Dear Cleo comes to market with an impressive assortment of dresses that satisfy the real-life requisites of this wedding-entwined generation: sustainability (dresses made with recycled yarns), size-inclusivity (all styles offered in sizes 2-32), affordability (all made to order dresses under $120), trend-attentiveness (50 styles and silhouettes offered in 39 colors), and a straightforward shopping experience (easy site navigation; 6-8 week shipping turnaround time; home try-on program for dresses and swatches; virtual showroom to organize favorites and align on the design for the day).

"We create beautiful dresses in an extensive range of styles, colors, and sizes, all out of fabric made with recycled yarns - they're the kind of fashion-forward, trend-conscious dress details that brides and their parties are excited to wear and be a part of," says Molly Kuffner of Dear Cleo. "Customers care about sustainability and where they shop matters."

Beyond the obvious surface strengths of the site, Dear Cleo parlays the unique category of sustainability to the aisle style scorecard - something that has only recently picked up steam in bridal wear and has truly never been explored for bridesmaids. Dear Cleo brides and those closest to them are very thoughtful shoppers, especially when they are buying goods for life events that have the potential to be more indulgent than they are sustainable.

Dear Cleo, Love ~ #SomethingNew for the Whole Bridal Party

Taking a cue from clientele call outs and requests through social media and customer service channels, Dear Cleo unveils its first collection of wedding dresses for the bride. The new drop, called Dear Cleo, Love, features 12 aisle styles in varying silhouettes, fabrics and colorways (alabaster for most, with pale rose and nude nuances in a couple of the confections) at an average price of $500. #dearcleolove #bebeautiful

