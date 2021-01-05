New Ocean Addresses US Surge In Anxiety And Depression With A 24/7 Mental Health Solution Powered By Digitally Embedded Coaching

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Ocean Health Solutions, the preeminent provider of digital health management services today announced the launch of its new Anxiety management program. It is the latest addition to the company's robust suite of chronic condition and lifestyle management solutions that automate personalized health tools and daily activities for programs powered with New Ocean's digitally embedded coaching.

The enhancements to the company's mental health offering delivers on New Ocean's commitment to provide an exceptional, scalable, cost-effective solution for the most expensive aspects of healthcare.

The new offering makes its timely entrance during a national mental health crisis caused by a global pandemic, economic upheaval, shortage of health care providers and a powerful social movement that seeks to reconcile the issues of social inequity. Available through The Voyage®-- New Ocean's mobile health management tool, the newly developed Anxiety program offers New Ocean's enterprise clients a private, personalized, convenient way to better self-manage anxiety.

By combining smartphone technology, with principles of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Dialectical Behavior Therapy, users can access daily activities and tools for mindfulness, coping strategies and creating a connection between their thoughts and behavior. Clinically validated assessments and intelligent health data analysis identifies risks and comorbidities to deliver rich personalized journeys with tools to manage every part of health on a day-to-day basis.

"New Ocean's platform addresses the inextricable link between physical and mental health and provides on-demand care to help treat the entire at-risk population for multiple conditions" said Hal Rosenbluth, Chairman and CEO New Ocean. "Utilizing proven methodologies and innovative technology, our goal is to reduce mental healthcare's longstanding barriers of access, cost and stigma."

Mental Health represents one of the top employer-sponsored healthcare costs with nearly 3 in 10 employees suffering from severe stress, anxiety or depression. A Kaiser Family Foundation poll taken during the pandemic revealed that 53% of adults in the U.S. reported that their mental health has been negatively impacted due to worry and stress over the coronavirus. Many are also reporting specific negative impacts on their mental health and wellbeing, such as difficulty eating or sleeping, increases in alcohol consumption or substance use and worsening chronic conditions.

"The global impact of untreated mental illness is estimated to be 12 billion lost working days every year." said New Ocean's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael Musci. "We continue to develop digital programs that can achieve the same positive outcomes and savings as those associated with live intervention for a fraction of the cost to clients."

New Ocean's mental health initiative also has plans for 12 additional emotional well-being programs to be integrated into the enterprise health management platform this spring. Through a proprietary set of algorithms, the New Ocean platform creates individualized personalized care plans to address 9 chronic conditions combined with 350 lifestyle journeys to support the unique health goals of every user. New Ocean's digital health innovation suite includes:

Diabetes

Asthma

High Blood Pressure

COPD

High Cholesterol

Angina

Post- Heart Attack support

Depression

Anxiety

Nutrition

Physical Exercise

Sleep

Stress management

Emotional well-being

Financial well-being

Tobacco cessation

Responsible drinking

About New Ocean Health SolutionsNew Ocean Health Solutions is a software design and development company that empowers organizations to foster a healthy culture. The company delivers on the need for a Digital Health management platform that includes health and well-being programs people value. By using behavioral economics principles, intelligent health data and digitally embedded coaching, New Ocean's solution provides a personalized health journey adaptable to human nature and more likely to get users to engage in their health over the long-term. New Ocean's platform leverages research-based methodologies and algorithms to encourage users to make good choices to form healthy habits and automates program enrollment for users at risk for disease.

