New NRTC Executive To Boost Broadband Solutions Group

HERNDON, Va. and MISHAWAKA, Ind., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NTRC, a member-driven and technology-focused cooperative based in Virginia, today announced that Michael Brown, a 40-year telecommunications engineering veteran, has joined NRTC as Vice President of Engineering in the company's Broadband Solutions group.

His specialty is in network architecture and more specifically "internet services, voice services, and architecting and building the service delivery network," Brown said.

Brown brings with him a wealth of valuable experience that will benefit NRTC and its members. During a decade at Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), he led teams designing highly-reliable network infrastructures that supported federal, state and local government agencies. In addition, he has previous experience with FairPoint Communications, where he was Vice President of Emerging Technologies for 12 years. Earlier in his career he also was a staff supervisor and network engineer at Alltel Wireless.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Michael to our team," said Jim DaBramo, president of NRTC Broadband Solutions. "He's an outstanding addition for Broadband Solutions and will be a key leader as we help our electric cooperative and telephone members build the broadband infrastructure to serve their communities now and into the future."

Brown will lead the evaluation of new technologies to develop system architectures to meet business strategies at the organization-wide planning level, but also will assist with individual projects.

NRTC also is adding talent to its team to meet the tremendous growth it is experiencing as more rural utilities begin planning broadband projects. NRTC's Broadband Solutions help its members evaluate, build and operate broadband networks for both internal utility needs and to benefit their local communities. To date, NRTC Broadband Solutions has completed or is in the process of completing 48 broadband projects for its members to reach more than 550,000 rural homes and businesses. It has conducted more than 200 feasibility studies.

Brown succeeds Scott Pell, Broadband Solutions' CTO, who will be leaving the company to pursue other business interests effective Jan. 4, 2021.

About NRTC

We are a Member-Driven and Technology-Focused cooperative. NRTC provides solutions that help our 1,500 electric and telephone members bring all of the advantages of today's evolving technology to rural America.

NRTC's products and services are developed specifically to meet the needs of rural utilities and their customers, and include integrated smart grid and utility solutions, advanced energy, broadband infrastructure and managed network services, wireless technologies, and programming distribution capabilities for video providers.

NRTC helps ensure our members' success by aggregating their individual buying power, negotiating national contracts, and helping members integrate technology solutions with existing infrastructure.

