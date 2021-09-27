New Nonfiction Work From Chuck Palahniuk To Debut Exclusively As A Scribd Original

Coming in ebook and audiobook formats, People, Places, Things is a personal essay and reflection on the many influences that have helped shape the bestselling author's life and work

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scribd , the reading subscription service that offers access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, podcasts, and more, today announced that it will release People, Places, Things: My Human Landmarks, a personal essay from bestselling author Chuck Palahniuk, exclusively on Scribd on October 27. The author, whose first novel, Fight Club, left an indelible mark on pop culture with its release in 1996, has published dozens of novels, short stories, and comics, with several of them made into feature films, including Fight Club and Choke.

People, Places, Things will offer a unique, autobiographical look at some of the influences in Palahniuk's life.

Skipping backward and forward in time, People, Places, Things will offer a unique, autobiographical look at some of the influences in Palahniuk's life that have driven his personal and writing philosophies. The story shares the challenges he's overcome and the nightmares he lives with still, while also paying tribute to the people, places, and things that have inspired him and made him the uncommon artist he is today.

People, Places, Things will be narrated by Edoardo Ballerini, winner of the 2019 Audie Award for Best Male Narrator and a frequent narrator of Palahniuk's work.

Available simultaneously on October 27 in ebook and audiobook formats, People, Places, Things will be published by Scribd Originals, which features ambitious, original fiction and nonfiction by some of today's most acclaimed authors. These vivid, compelling stories, many of which can be read in just a few hours, span a range of genres, including long-form journalism, literary fiction, memoir, thrillers, mysteries, true crime, sci-fi, and narrative history. Scribd Originals speak to both the times we're living in and timeless, universal themes, with stories that resonate, entertain, and make a difference in readers' lives.

Notable authors who have published through Scribd Originals in 2021 alone include Margaret Atwood, Roxane Gay, Charles Yu, Kaitlyn Greenidge, Richard Russo, Bonnie Tsui, and Kurt Eichenwald.

Scribd Originals are available to all Scribd subscribers as part of their $9.99/month fee.

ABOUT CHUCK PALAHNIUK

Chuck Palahniuk is the author of fourteen novels, among them Fight Club and Choke, which were adapted into feature films. His work also includes a travel guide, a collection of short stories, two graphic novels, a writing advice book, a collection of essays, and two coloring books. Yes, coloring books. He lives in the Pacific Northwest.

