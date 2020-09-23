New Non-Invasive Test For Lung Cancer Available Exclusively From LabCorp

LabCorp (LH) - Get Report, a leading global life sciences company that is focused on advancing health and guiding patient care decisions, has launched a new, non-invasive test for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Resolution ctDx Lung™ is a fast and accurate liquid biopsy test that was developed and will be run by Resolution Bioscience. The test is performed on a standard blood sample and detects actionable mutations in genes associated with NSCLC, providing valuable information to help select the most effective targeted treatments for individual patients. The test is covered by Medicare.

"Oncology is an area of intense focus for LabCorp, across our entire organization," said Dr. Brian Caveney, president of LabCorp Diagnostics. "The Resolution ctDx Lung test is the latest example of our commitment to provide patients and clinicians with cutting-edge testing and personalized information to make the best possible treatment decisions. This innovative test is an outstanding addition to our industry leading offerings for oncology patients."

"This commercial partnership with LabCorp is an important step in our quest to enable broad access to our lung cancer test and improve clinical outcomes for more people battling NSCLC," said Mark Li, CEO of Resolution Bioscience. "The Resolution ctDx Lung test consistently detects more driver and resistance mutations than competing platforms. We are excited to be joining forces with LabCorp to provide more physicians with the actionable information needed to guide NSCLC therapy selection and patient care."

The Resolution ctDx Lung test relies on the Resolution Bioscience patented cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis platform, which includes proprietary targeted capture next-generation sequencing (NGS) biochemistry and tightly coupled, cloud-based bioinformatics. Studies have demonstrated that the test offers greater sensitivity than other currently available liquid biopsy tests for NSCLC. The test has been cited in several important scientific publications and presentations and is now being used to select the appropriate plasma-directed therapy in an ongoing study of more than 1,000 patients with stage II, III, or IV NSCLC. Thus far, the study has resulted in a positive clinical response of greater than 95%, indicating that the test has significant utility in the choice of appropriate therapy. For more information about the test, please visit http://www.resolutionbio.com/assays/ctDx-Lung.html.

About LabCorp

LabCorp (LH) - Get Report, an S&P 500 company, is a leading global life sciences company that is deeply integrated in guiding patient care, providing comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. With a mission to improve health and improve lives, LabCorp delivers world-class diagnostics solutions, brings innovative medicines to patients faster, and uses technology to improve the delivery of care. LabCorp reported revenue of more than $11.5 billion in 2019.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements with respect to clinical laboratory testing, including the Resolution ctDX Lung™ test, the impact of various factors on operating and financial results, and the opportunities for future growth. Each of the forward-looking statements is subject to change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including without limitation, competitive actions and other unforeseen changes and general uncertainties in the marketplace, changes in government regulations, including healthcare reform, customer purchasing decisions, including changes in payer regulations or policies, other adverse actions of governmental and third-party payers, the Company's satisfaction of regulatory and other requirements, patient safety issues, changes in testing guidelines or recommendations, adverse results in material litigation matters, failure to maintain or develop customer relationships, our ability to develop or acquire new products and adapt to technological changes, failure in information technology, systems or data security, and employee relations. These factors, in some cases, have affected and in the future (together with other factors) could affect the Company's ability to implement the Company's business strategy and actual results could differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Further information on potential factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect operating and financial results is included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Forms 10-Q, including in each case under the heading RISK FACTORS, and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

