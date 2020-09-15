New National Ad Campaign Targets 2020 Battleground Voters On Paid Leave

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Paid Leave for the United States (PL+US) Action Fund, the national campaign to win high-quality paid family and medical leave for every working person in the US, launched "A New Normal," a national ad campaign highlighting the need for a national paid leave policy in the run up to the 2020 election. The ad campaign features personal narratives, including a mom who left the workforce when her young daughter received a terminal cancer diagnosis and a mid-career woman who could not be at her mother's hospital bedside when she passed away. The highly-effective ads seek to make paid family leave a more central issue among crucial voting blocs nationwide—including suburban women and women of color.

The campaign will run through September as voter registration deadlines and early voting approach in states across the country. The national digital buy will be complemented by a flight of television ads in North Carolina, Iowa and Arizona. The ad buy is historic as it represents one of the largest investments in direct voter education on the issue of paid leave, and comes at a time when the need for paid leave has been pushed to the forefront of the national conversation amid the COVID pandemic and economic recession.

"Working families desperately need a new normal, which is why we're launching the first-ever national ad campaign focused on educating and persuading voters in battleground states. We know paid leave can be a winning issue and this campaign puts the issue front and center for voters and candidates alike," said Katie Bethell, Founder and Executive Director of PL+US Action. "We all want to be able to protect our families and be there for the moments that matter most, but 113 million working people don't have access to a single day of paid leave. Millions of working families are now struggling to stay afloat amid a pandemic, economic recession, and caregiving crisis that has made paid leave a top priority this election year."

WATCH: "A New Normal," featuring Amanda's story of leaving the workforce when her daughter was diagnosed with cancer.

WATCH: "A New Normal," featuring YaKima in North Carolina, who wasn't able to take leave when her mother was dying in the hospital.

WATCH: "A New Normal," featuring Jon in Ohio, who had only one day to be with his newborn son.

WATCH: "A New Normal," featuring Mai in New York, who was able to take paid leave to welcome her new child and say goodbye to her father, who passed away shortly after.

"What paid leave affords is for you to be able to focus on the care that you need to provide in those moments that are really difficult, when you shouldn't be thinking of anything else. It should allow you to be able to, in my situation, care for your daughter without risk and penalty of losing dollars that you need to pay for medical expenses. And to be able to have the security of knowing you can come back to work when the situation changes." said Amanda Monteiro, a mother from New York from who left the workforce while caring for her 2 year-old daughter with cancer in 2018.

About PL+US Action:PL+US Action is a bold 501(c)(4) nonprofit fighting for paid family and medical leave for everyone in the U.S. To learn more visit: www.PLUSAction.US

