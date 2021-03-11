New Movie From Children's Health Defense, Medical Racism: The New Apartheid, Premieres Today

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new documentary, Medical Racism: The New Apartheid , is co-produced by Children's Health Defense (CHD), Centner Productions, Kevin Jenkins of the Urban Global Health Alliance, Rev. Tony Muhammed and author/historian Curtis Cost.

Directed by Academy Award nominee David Massey, the film chronicles the medical cartel's long history of targeting minorities for unethical experiments, the acquiescence of regulatory agencies and medical ethicists, and the silence of physicians who allow these atrocities to continue.

" Medical Racism: The New Apartheid is the most powerful and important documentary ever produced on medical experimentation and other abuses against African Americans and people on the continent of Africa," said Curtis Cost. "I'm extremely proud of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for having the courage to produce this desperately needed documentary. It was Senator Ted Kennedy who brought the Tuskegee syphilis experiments to an end. It was President John F. Kennedy who had the courage to send troops to defend the civil rights of African-Americans. Now, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. continues that tradition with this film. As an African-American, I am extremely proud to be part of this film and of all of the amazing people who contributed to making it possible."

While many Americans are familiar with the historic medical atrocities by CDC at Tuskegee , by the father of American gynecology, Dr. J. Marion Sims on South Carolina slave girls , and the continuing medical larceny against Henrietta Lacks , they are likely unaware of the routine medical barbarism that persists today. The film pulls back the curtain on atrocities hiding in plain sight and takes viewers on an unprecedented journey to unearth the truth. It shows viewers:

That medical racism has happened before, and awareness will help ensure it doesn't happen again

How racism in the drug industry impacts the Black community

Why, when our bodies and risk are involved, it shouldn't be about governmental control

How to feel empowered to have a voice about health choices

On March 6 th, Medical Racism: The New Apartheid was shown at the Jubilee Film Festival which provides a venue for films exploring current social problems and solutions. CHD Chairman, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., was part of a panel discussion after the film. The film festival is a part of the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma, AL, an event which commemorates "Bloody Sunday," March 7, 1965, when peaceful demonstrators were brutally attacked by Alabama state troopers as they crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

It's crucial that Medical Racism: The New Apartheid reaches as large an audience as possible to ensure that these abysmal practices will finally end. The film is free to watch at MedicalRacism.org

"By learning from the misdeeds of the past, we can avoid repeating them in the future," said Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

