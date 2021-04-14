New Modern Apartments In Denver Offer Idyllic Lakeside Living

DENVER, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRIE Denver, new modern apartment homes offering outdoor, open-air concept living, recently opened in Denver with pre-leasing starting in April 2021 and move in availability starting Summer 2021. The unique mid-rise development and gated community, developed and owned by Pensam Capital, a diversified multifamily real estate investment firm with a growing portfolio of properties across the country, was created to cater to individuals and families aiming for a perfectly balanced home — a space offering both modern city living and a peaceful escape in nature.

Located at 800 South Valentia Street, AIRIE Denver offers 5 floors of 176 high-end, open-concept apartment homes with studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 613 to 1,520 square feet. There will be highly desirable ground-level homes, where residents will be able to step directly out from inside their home and onto the pedestrian walkway. The top floor will offer elevated views of Windsor Lake, the Rocky Mountains, or a combination of both. Each unit features modern designer finishes — quartz countertops, stainless-steel energy-efficient appliances, work from home space and select units include kitchen tile backsplashes and custom California Closets®. Community amenities include access to all amenities at the neighboring community The Capitol at TAVA Waters, car charging stations, a culinary kitchen, conference room and work nooks, a 75-foot lap pool overlooking a private lake, courtyards with dining and yard games, a Zen garden, rooftop deck with firepit, brick-style pizza oven, BBQ grills, private event rooms, a Creative Maker Space, and even a pet spa! The space is within minutes of highly sought out shopping, restaurants, dog parks and trails in both Cherry Creek and Lowry areas.

" Denver, Colorado seems to be among the top relocation cities in the country for young professionals and those looking to retire," said Michael Stein, Founding Partner of Pensam Capital. "That doesn't seem surprising considering that Denver is one of the best outdoor cities. Those moving here are looking for city life with the convenience of outdoor activities in beautiful spaces. AIRIE Denver was created with nature and modern living top of mind."

With its blue skies and panoramic mountain views, Denver is considered one of the most beautiful areas in the country, and a recent article in Apartment Trends Magazine showcased that new residents are moving mostly from California, Florida, Illinois, New York and Texas.

From the serenity of your own private lake to the excitement of a truly urban lifestyle, AIRIE Denver offers a live-work-play atmosphere and is an ideal place to live. It is more than just an ideal location, it is a thriving community with thoughtful contemporary sophistication. Residents will find comfort and convenience in a naturally sophisticated, peaceful environment.

All AIRIE tours and pre-leasing communications will be conducted at the neighboring community, TAVA Waters in The Capitol at 9099 E. Mississippi Ave., Denver, CO 80247. Availability is limited and interested renters are encouraged to schedule a tour or call to discuss pre-leasing. To learn more about AIRIE Denver and to contact the leasing office, visit https://www.airiedenver.com/.

Contact: Angela ZottPhone: (586) 565-1986Email: azott@novitascommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-modern-apartments-in-denver-offer-idyllic-lakeside-living-301268682.html

SOURCE AIRIE Denver