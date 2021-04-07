New Model Townhome Opening April 2021 In Erie, CO

ERIE, Colo., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) - Get Report, a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce the upcoming opening of its new model townhome at Coal Creek Commons in sought-after Erie, Colorado. Opening Friday, April 9th, the model will showcase the community's stunning Residence 602 floor plan, featuring two stories with a covered porch, a 5-piece bath and more. Other floor plans at Coal Creek Commons offer a variety of ranch and two-story layouts, boasting up to three bedrooms, attached garages, an included home automation package, and access to a community pool and clubhouse. Residents will also enjoy close proximity to Briggs Street and Historic Old Town Erie, plus a quick commute to nearby Denver and Boulder.

Learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CoalCreekCommonsCO.

MORE ABOUT COAL CREEK COMMONS:

Townhomes from the low $400s

Ranch and two-story floor plans

75 units available

2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages, up to 1,775 square feet

Slab granite kitchen countertops, 42" cabinets, home automation package and more included

Adjacent to shopping and dining

Down the street from Erie Community Park and Erie Community Center

Quick commute to Denver and Boulder

Sales Center:183 Ambrose Street Erie, CO 80516

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 303.268.8364.

About Century CommunitiesCentury Communities, Inc. (CCS) - Get Report is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

