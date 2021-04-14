New Mobile App GYDO "Get Your Drink On" Introduces The Drink-Gifting Revolution And Is Now Available Worldwide Through The Apple App And Google Play Store

New Mobile Platform Lets You Buy Your Family and Friends a Drink at any Brewery, Winery or Bar Across the Globe

CARPINTERIA, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Your Drink On ("GYDO"), a new mobile app that allows users to gift a drink to family and friends located anywhere in the world, is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Free to download, GYDO is designed to bridge the long-distance gap between friends and family through a social gifting experience and makes up for those missed moments that cannot be attended in person.

In today's ultra-connected and technology-driven society, GYDO modernizes the age-old concept of buying a friend a drink by sending a virtual GYDO Drink Card, which can be stored in the user's digital phone wallet. The GYDO Drink Card can be used to purchase a beer, cocktail or glass of wine at any brewery, winery or bar that accepts Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Co-founded by entrepreneurs Ryan Williams and Rachel H. van Gorp, GYDO is led by a team of experts with ten years of experience in mobile app development. As expatriates who were distanced from family and friends, Williams and van Gorp grew tired of missing out on weddings, birthdays, promotions and engagements after moving far away from their loved ones.

"Ryan and I were both expats when we created GYDO, and designed the mobile app with human connection in mind after experiencing first-hand the emotional toll that takes hold after missing out on so many of life's important moments that we would otherwise be present for had it not been for the distance," said GYDO Co-Founder, Rachel H. van Gorp. "At a time when being connected to loved ones matters more than ever before, GYDO is pioneering the drink-gifting revolution by providing users with a unique way to virtually join the celebration with friends and family."

For more information on GYDO "Get Your Drink On," please visit http://gydo.app.

ABOUT GYDO "GET YOUR DRINK ON" Get Your Drink On (GYDO) is a mobile platform that has digitized the age-old concept of buying a friend a drink. Co-founded by entrepreneurs Ryan Williams and Rachel H. van Gorp, GYDO is led by a team of experts with ten years of experience in mobile app development. As expatriates, Williams and Harnsberger were inspired to create GYDO after constantly missing out on life's special moments with friends and family abroad. No matter the distance or the occasion, GYDO lets users gift their loved ones a drink at any brewery, winery or bar in the world. GYDO is free to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For more information, please visit http://gydo.app.

Media Contact: Emily JohnstonInterdependence Public Relations 307332@email4pr.com818-861-566

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mobile-app-gydo-get-your-drink-on-introduces-the-drink-gifting-revolution-and-is-now-available-worldwide-through-the-apple-app-and-google-play-store-301268529.html

SOURCE GYDO (Get Your Drink On)