New Mobile App And Podcast Created To Support First Nations Wellness

CHATHAM-KENT, ON, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Thunderbird Partnership Foundation has developed a new mobile app and podcast that promote Indigenous healing and wellness that are grounded in culture, and Indigenous ways of knowing.

CHATHAM-KENT, ON, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Thunderbird Partnership Foundation has developed a new mobile app and podcast that promote Indigenous healing and wellness that are grounded in culture, and Indigenous ways of knowing.

"We are very excited to offer these two new culturally grounded resources for First Nations communities."

The new Thunderbird Wellnessapp provides access to culturally safe, trauma informed and strength-based resources and information to support First Nations wellness, including information about opioid and methamphetamine use, a critical issue for many First Nations communities. The app is interactive and provides easy access to Thunderbird's surveys about opioid and methamphetamine use, as well as cannabis. It also shares quick links to First Nations treatment facilities across Canada.

Thunderbird's new podcast is called Mino Bimaadiziwin, which means living the good life in the Anishinaabe language. This podcast aims to seek and share insight about addictions and mental health issues, exploring tough issues with some of the leading voices in Indigenous wellness. It too is grounded in culture, Indigenous ways of knowing, respect, kindness, and compassion.

"We are very excited to offer these two new culturally grounded resources for First Nations communities," said Thunderbird Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Carol Hopkins. "Both of our new platforms promote wellbeing using a wholistic approach, expressed through a balance of spirit, emotion, mind and body, with positive messaging that is non-stigmatizing. The app provides information at your fingertips and the podcast allows for open, honest and frank discussions."

The app and the podcast both draw from key Indigenous wellness resources: Honouring Our Strengths: A Renewed Framework to Address Substance Use Issues Among First Nations People in Canada, the Indigenous Wellness Framework, and the First Nations Mental Wellness Continuum.*

LINKS: Thunderbird Wellness App: https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/thunderbird-wellness/id1539203131#?platform=iphoneand https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.thunderbirdwellness&hl=en_US&gl=US

Mino Bimaadiziwin podcast : https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/mino-bimaadiziwin/id1591662533

Thunderbird's Communications Manager, Sherry Huff (L) is the host of the Mino Bimaadiziwin podcast. Dr. Carol Hopkins is Thunderbird's CEO, and first guest of the new digital platform.

SOURCE Thunderbird Partnership Foundation