SKOPJE, North Macedonia, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Mr. Charles Edmund Garrett in new series of North Macedonia show hosted by Milenko Nedelkovski.

In April 2016, protests began in the Republic of Macedonia against the incumbent President Gjorgje Ivanov and the government led by the interim Prime Minister Emil Dimitriev from the ruling VMRO-DPMNE party. Referred to by some as the Colorful Revolution.

Presenter Milenko Nedelkovski claims that foreign power and particularly high ranked diplomats from western countries backing protest to move country joining NATO and the EU.

"This is the first of two shows that planned and produced on the theme of the colourful revolution, and the neo-fascist and neo-colonialist attempt to take over the world, and to take over smaller countries and other people on other meridians outside their countries."

"I give the example of the former Ambassador to the Republic of Macedonia Charles Edmund Garrett, who is now appointed as Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic in June 2019," explained Milenko Nedelkovski.

"Mr. Charles Edmund Garrett was not only acting as diplomat, but intelligent service scout as well," stated independent journalist Boban Novkcovic

"The recently reached agreement on the Name issue finally opens the way for Macedonia to move forward, to achieve its goals of joining NATO and the EU. And that gives all Macedonia's citizens the opening to achieve their own potential" - confirmed Charles Edmund Garrett in his blog.

Milenko Nedelkovski Show was a television talk show from North Macedonia hosted by Milenko Nedelkovski

Series available at https://youtu.be/GohUyWNvBuw

Charles Edmund Garrett blog https://blogs.fcdo.gov.uk/ukinnorthmacedonia/2018/07/03/goodbye-macedonia

