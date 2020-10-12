New Menu, New Art, Same Hospitality - FREVO Welcomes Back Guests

Ready to embrace their customers, FREVO has been prepared to serve with their unwavering passion and perseverance for the hospitality industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FREVO, a contemporary restaurant focused on French technique located in Greenwich Village led by Chef Franco Sampogna and Manager Bernardo Silva, is delighted to announce their reopening. Located next to the iconic Electric Lady Studios of rock and roll legend Jimi Hendrix, FREVO and the team have been on a roll refining their craft and stepping up safety measures to ensure a safe reopening for employees and guests.

Despite their closure, FREVO continued working to curate art, create the new menu, and contact new local producers and farmers to partner with. "Sourcing from and partnering with local producers has always been important," states Chef Franco Sampogna. "From Long Island to Amagansett, our partners all have a pledge towards sustainability and organic practices that align with our philosophy." FREVO also continues to offer a vast number of wines from their impressive wine list, for which they received a Wine Spectator award for.

Their new menu is a six-service meal including:

Scallop, Fennel, Green Yuzu, Timut Pepper

Artichoke with Miso, Ginger, Stracciatella

Wild Striped bass, Mussels, Maine Sea Urchin, Shichimi Torogashi

Veal with Black Beans, Chanterelles, Paprika, Black Garlic

Apple with Almonds, Tonka beans, Apple Vinegar

These additions are nothing without the health and safety of the guests, which FREVO has taken steps to ensure the safety of:

25% restaurant capacity

Six feet distance and plexiglass protection between all parties and the open kitchen

Temperature checks

AMASS hand sanitizers located everywhere

Contactless menus on Tock, alongside a QR code to discover the wines.

Reservations must be made through Tock for either the 6PM or 9PM seating around the communal open kitchen counter, seating up to 10 guests. For the Chef's table, reservations can be made for 6:30PM or 9:30PM.

This new six-service menu is offered at $128 per person with a wine pairing of $84 per person, not including tax and gratuity. The premium wine pairing is $210 per person or corkage fees at $65 for up to 2 bottles of wine.

www.frevonyc.com

48 W 8th St, New York, NY 10011 (646) 455-0804

