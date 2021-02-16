New Memoir By Internationally Recognized Infectious Disease Expert Details The Inside Story Of History's Biggest Medical Breakthroughs

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify Publishing announces the hardcover release of My Lifelong Fight Against Disease: From Polio and AIDS to COVID-19 by William A.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify Publishing announces the hardcover release of My Lifelong Fight Against Disease: From Polio and AIDS to COVID-19 by William A. Haseltine, PhD. In this highly-anticipated memoir, internationally recognized scientist Dr. Haseltine tells his life story, including facing devastating public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and highlighting exhilarating moments of medical discovery.

"Place this book at the top of your list. You will be inspired to make an impact on the world, with a remarkable guide to help show you the path," says Sanjay Gupta, MD.

In writing the story of his wide-ranging career, Dr. Haseltine's goals are simple: to encourage the next generation to make their own significant contribution to human life, and for all readers to appreciate science as a humanistic enterprise.

As a scientist, businessman, philanthropist, author, and COVID-19 expert, Dr. Haseltine has been at the forefront of medical research and application, educated a generation of doctors at Harvard Medical School, designed the strategy to develop the first treatment for HIV/AIDS, and led the team that pioneered the development of pharmaceutical cures based on information from the human genome. Dr. Haseltine's discoveries in molecular biology and genomics, amplified through his counsel at the highest levels of government and in the public eye, have improved the health and lives of millions of people around the world.

A compulsively readable and "…an elegantly recounted story of a singular life studded with achievements" ( Kirkus Reviews), My Lifelong Fight Against Disease is a candid, evocative, and revelatory exploration into what it means to make science your life.

Dr. Haseltine is also the author of more than ten books, including Variants! The Shape Shifting Challenge of COVID-19 which debuted February 15. He is currently chair and president of the global health think tank ACCESS Health International. In recent months, he has commented on the COVID-19 crisis for CNN, MSNBC, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and more.

My Lifelong Fight Against Disease is available now via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Amplify Publishing. The book is registered with Ingram and more. Dr. Haseltine is available for lectures, interviews, and virtual events. For more information, visit www.williamhaseltine.com.

