New Member Benefits Announced For AARP Members

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP members now have new benefits available to them from new and existing providers. These new additions to the extensive list of benefits include savings and special offers from NortonLifeLock, Motel 6 and Studio 6.

"The multitude of benefits AARP members can access is expanding once again," said John Larew, AARP Services President and CEO. "From safe travel discounts to products that help members protect their identity while they're spending more time online at home, AARP Member Benefits are designed to anticipate members' evolving needs."

New benefits include:

NortonLifeLock - Members save on identity protection plans starting at $7.99 or 30-45 percent off a monthly plan. NortonLifeLock plans offer identity theft protection and restoration, along with protection for your connected devices from viruses and malware, Secure VPN for online privacy and SafeCam to block PC webcam takeovers. Terms apply.

Motel 6 and Studio 6 - AARP members get 10 percent off their room charges and are able to request a late checkout upon request until 2:00 PM at Motel 6 and Studio 6, when available. The offer is available at every hotel location.

For more information on benefits AARP members have access to, visit aarp.org/viewbenefits .

AARP member benefits are provided by third parties, not by AARP or its affiliates.

