NEW 'Made In The USA' Frame Brand: Live Factory Tour Webinar 6/30/2021

Burlington, Vt., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Point Eyewear, created by Eyenavision, Inc in Pittsburgh, PA to participate in a webinar hosted by Eyetrepreneur Media in a live factory tour showing eyewear made step by step.

World premiere factory tour over webinar on June 30th showing frame production steps from start to finish including Q&A.

About the webinar:

Watch the frame craftspeople live in action making frames

Learn about the design process

Get your opportunity to be 1st in line to open an account

How do I join the webinar?

Signup at https://grow.eyetrepreneur.com/4XjI

Date: 6/30/2021

Time: 8:30 PM ET

CEO of North Point Eyewear, Joe Zewe, Says, "Most of the companies who import eyewear lack a deep connection to their product and we believe our passion about our frames is authentic and it will show through to our customers. We can also do things with private labeling and co-branding with ECPs that is very difficult for frame companies who import. We will use our ability to be flexible as a competitive advantage."

Why is it important to buy "Made In The USA?"

Made in the USA will grow as a product category ECPs should consider for their business. Made in USA ties into consumer trends such as buying local and understanding the story behind the products we wear.

What's the theme of our first product release?

Named for iconic Pittsburgh, PA neighborhoods and bridges, our first collection shows not only who we are as a company, but also the importance of perfection to our entire operation.

Who is North Point Eyewear available to?

Designed specifically to facilitate the needs of the independent ECP

Innovative products at accessible price points

Ordering system that replaces large inventory buy-ins

Customization available for trusted partners and their patients in terms of sizing, colors, and special request for frame modification

Extensive color pallet customization

About the webinar host, Eyetrepreneur Media:

Eyetrepreneur Media is a boutique lead generation and marketing agency with a special focus on growing startups. Whether it's a product launch or new business, we get you to market quickly and make it exciting for eye care professionals to adopt your software or physical goods. The agency believes in micro-marketing campaigns to deliver results quickly, and then revise and adapt.

Media Contact: Perry Brill913-660-2855 perry@eyetrepreneur.com

