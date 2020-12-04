New Luxury Recovery Retreat Opens In Southeast

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sereno Ridge Recovery announced a new option for those struggling with substance use disorder. The luxury 12-Step Immersion Retreat is now open to adults seeking to break the chains of addiction in a serene, secluded, and supportive setting.

Sereno Ridge Recovery offers a non-clinical, peer-supported approach to drug and alcohol dependence. The 16,500 sq. ft. facility features resort-style amenities, including an indoor heated pool, fitness center, spacious rooms, and more. The 176-acre campus has hiking trails, water fountains, and meditation gardens. While the lodge is spacious, there is a 16-person capacity, ensuring a discreet environment and small, intimate groups.

The opening comes at a critical time. According to the National Institutes of Health, an estimated 20 million Americans suffered from SUD prior to the pandemic. The American Medical Association reports that more than 40 states, including Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee, have experienced an increase in opioid-related overdoses and deaths since March.

"Recovery is never easy, but the pandemic makes it even harder," said Karen Petersen, Director of Business Development. "People feel anxious and isolated. This is a place where they can feel safe and supported while they begin the process of rebuilding their lives."

The exquisite accommodations and sprawling property make Sereno Ridge Recovery an ideal location for a luxury 12-Step immersion program. The facility is convenient to Birmingham, Atlanta, Nashville, and other major cities. Huntsville International Airport is nearby for guests traveling further distances.

"I've been in recovery since 1994 and have worked with a lot of different places," said Pat Laney, lead Peer Support Specialist. "There is nothing like this place that I've seen. It's gorgeous! I expect that Sereno Ridge Recovery will become a destination for people from all over the country."

Participants will study the 12 Steps and learn how to apply the principles to their everyday lives. They will also work on the whole person—exercising, swimming, meditating, reading, engaging in small groups, and participating in classes ranging from yoga to art.

Most guests will stay 30-90 days, but the company offers flexibility to accommodate different needs and circumstances. Sereno Ridge will also work with guests who need detox and outpatient services, connecting them to trusted providers prior to enrollment. Financing is available, and out-of-network insurance benefits may apply.

During the pandemic, everyone will be given COVID tests prior to admission. Guests will be required to stay at the facility and adhere to CDC guidelines.

To learn more, visit www.serenoridgerecovery.com, call (844) 473-7366 or email info@serenoridge.com.

CONTACT: Karen Petersen Director of Business Development kpetersen@serenoridge.com

About

