New Local Partnership Sees UCloudlink's PaaS And SaaS Ecosystem Expansion In Southeast Asia

HONG KONG, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: UCL, "uCloudlink"), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, is further strengthening its footprint in Southeast Asia with a new local partnership with FuXing Kitchen Equipment Inc.("FuXing"), a leading kitchenware manufacturer in the Philippines.

Under the agreement, uCloudlink will provide its mobile broadband (MBB) products and services to FuXing. The partnership marks the first time that uCloudlink's cooperation with the household appliances industry and solidifies its position in mobile broadband data connectivity services.

uCloudlink's cooperation with FuXing follows a string of successful partnership agreements in Southeast Asia, including expanded cooperation with Shore-Access Marine Consultancy Co., Ltd. ("Shore Access") and a new alliance with PT Harapan Karunia Makmur ("HKM"). As an international communication service provider based in the Philippines, Shore Access signed a contract with uCloudlink earlier this year to distribute its products and connectivity services. uCloudlink has also established a partnership with HKM, a large information and communication technology distributor based in Jakarta, to manufacture and distribute uCloudlink's MBB-related devices and data connectivity services throughout Indonesia.

uCloudlink's PaaS and SaaS ecosystem integrates and intelligently allocates the resources of various data service suppliers, terminal suppliers and application developers to enhance the user experience of data connection, which creates unique value for its partners and users, and strengthens its competitive advantage in the global arena.

uCloudlink has amassed a wealth of global resources through partners and users as a result of uCloudlink 1.0 business (international mobile data connectivity services) and uCloudlink 2.0 business (local mobile data connectivity services). Such resources have formed the basis of uCloudlink's PaaS and SaaS ecosystem. Through its ecosystem, uCloudlink builds upon its resources to provide SaaS application services, data management, equipment sales and rentals and user traffic management to mobile network operators (MNOs), mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), and business partners.

uCloudlink's innovative HyperConn™ technology solution paves the way for further development of uCloudlink's business such as opportunities in new industries, including those with high requirements for connection quality, such as education, video conferencing, emergency response, surveillance and etc.

uCloudlink is continuing to optimize its user experience. Leveraging uCloudlink's PaaS and SaaS platforms, HyperConn™ is an affordable one-stop data connection service that facilitates "Single Operator Entry Point to Access Global all Available Networks" for better network connectivity.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

