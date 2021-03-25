New Lifestyle Preferences Drive New Era For Business

BOSTON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic sent millions of Americans home this time last year, many professionals struggled to navigate work and household responsibilities. But a recent survey from Harvard Business School Online shows that working online did work. In fact, many professionals even experienced advancement and growth—both on the job and at home—this year.

Professionals Like Working from Home and Some Don't Want to Go Back

"The past year has been difficult for everyone, but what's surprising is how well people feel they've performed at work, while at home," said HBS Online Executive Director Patrick Mullane. "Now, as we're preparing to get back to 'business as usual,' it seems professionals don't want 'business as usual.' Instead, they want flexibility from their employers to allow them to maintain the new work/home balance and productivity they have come to enjoy."

HBS Online retained Cambridge, Mass.-based market research firm City Square Associates to survey nearly 1,500 professionals who worked remotely during the COVID-19 shutdown from March 2020 to March 2021. Respondents were asked to compare this past year to the prior one.

Professional Growth Despite Personal Struggles

Despite the widespread hardships and heartbreaks of COVID-19, there is positive news. The HBS Online survey revealed that respondents experienced professional and personal wins, along with embracing many healthy—and even some unhealthy—habits.

"Many of us have Zoom fatigue," said HBS Online's Managing Director of Product Management Simeen Mohsen. "Yet, despite not being in the office, many professionals still performed well and were even able to grow in their careers. They somehow rose to the occasion and gave it their all, both as individuals and as teams."

Want to Go Back to Office, But with More Flexibility and Certain Conditions

The survey showed that many professionals miss their colleagues and other aspects of being in the office, and some want to go back. But since they proved they were able to perform, and even excel, during the pandemic, they want more flexibility.

Miss Their Colleagues But Want Flexibility

81% either don't want to go back to the office or would prefer a hybrid schedule going forward

27% hope to work remotely full-time



61% would like to work 2-3 days a week from home



18% want to go back to the office full-time



Parents with kids at home are even more likely to want to go back full-time than those without children





Married people are also more likely to want to go back full-time than singles





On the other hand, people from the Northeast are more likely to want to stay remote

Conditions for Going Back:

51% are uncomfortable going back to the office until they're fully vaccinated

71% are hesitant to go back until everyone is fully vaccinated

54% expect social distancing—everyone is seated at least 6 feet apart and required to wear masks

Other Survey Highlights:

Professional Growth

Excelled at Work

98% of professionals working from home kept their jobs

1-in-3 felt both their overall performance and quality of work was better than the year prior

1-in-3 were actually able to better focus on work from home

Gelled with Co-Workers—Even While Remote

1-in-2 said the following did not change:

Collaboration with co-workers



Support from co-workers



Trust in leadership

Found Time for Career Development

35% read more for professional growth

Men more than women

29% continued their education

34% took online courses for career development

Those under the age of 45 were more likely to take online courses



Those who took online courses felt better overall than they did last year

Personal Growth

Developed Healthy Habits

59% made health a priority

70% prepared healthier meals at home

50% read for fun

36% napped more

Parents, surprisingly, napped even more

16% adopted a dog or pet

68% spent more time with their pets

44% exercised more

45% spent more time doing outdoor activities

31% took on a new hobby

Formed and Strengthened Relationships

70% spent more time with loved ones

50% spent more time with friends (mostly online)

10% started a romantic relationship (how?)

8% fell in love (wow!)

Navigated Challenges and Acquired Bad Habits

Hardships & Heartbreak

75% binge-watched TV shows or movies more

1-in-3 gained weight (10+ lbs.)

1-in-3 drank more

31% took recreational drugs more

14% bathed less

