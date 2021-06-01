New Leaf Ventures US Operation Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF) ("New Leaf," "NLV" or the "Company"), a management and investment organization dedicated to evaluating, investing, and accelerating advanced stage operations in the North American Cannabis sector, wishes to advise that its wholly-owned subsidiary, New Leaf USA, Inc. (" New Leaf USA") has announced the appointment of Debi Nordstrom to the role of Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

Ms. Nordstrom brings experience, enthusiasm, and goal-oriented practicality to her new role at New Leaf. She is recognized for her extensive accounting knowledge, adaptability, creative and strategic solutions, and candid approach. Debi has personal experience in nearly every industry through consulting, private industry, or public accounting. She has also served as Treasurer on several boards. She is the founder of Martin & Nordstrom Co, a firm providing financial, accounting, and general business consulting services. She has worked for the fortune 500 firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, one of the world's largest professional services firms specializing in audit and assurance, tax and consulting, deals, and forensics.

Robert (Dax) Colwell CEO and Co-Founder of New Leaf USA & Director, New Leaf Ventures Inc. notes, "We are all delighted to have Debi join us as we prepare for the increased activity the entire sector is looking forward to as we enter the post-covid reality. Her efforts will provide heightened governance and an ability to forecast and plan a multi-year strategy for growth more accurately. I believe that this timely investment in key personnel will prove to be every bit as important as all the other infrastructural acquisitions we have undertaken over the past year. In fact, I'm confident that her insights will prove to have great strategic value as we move towards increasingly complex agreements and licensing opportunities. We look forward to working closely with Debi and welcome her to the team."

Debi Nordstrom's accomplishments will strengthen the New Leaf USA management capability as reflected in her experience and accomplishments. She has managed complex accounting system conversions and implementations to improve efficiencies and assisted with the preparation of business plans, budgets, cash flows, pro-forma financial information, and other financial analysis and modeling. Debi will help propel New Leaf USA to an entirely new level of financial oversight aimed at delivering improvements to the annual bottom line, while helping build commercial goodwill and sector confidence for the Company's efforts both at home and nationally.

About New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF)New Leaf Ventures Inc. is developing a cannabis sector-based scalable securities concept of focused financing and applied management to achieve earnings growth through targeted investment. The Company's flagship enterprise is New Leaf USA and its subsidiaries, which provide licenses, consulting services, real property, intellectual property and equipment for lease and ancillary services to a Washington-based Tier 3 Producer/Processor focused on cultivating, growing, processing, packaging, and distributing cannabis and cannabis related products. Find out more at: https://newleafventuresinc.com/ .

For further information, please contact:New Leaf Ventures Inc.

