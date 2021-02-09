New Leaf Ventures Preps 2021 Expanded Product Lineup With Strategic Branding

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF) ("New Leaf," "NLV" or the "Company"), a management and investment organization dedicated to evaluating, investing and accelerating advanced stage operations in the North American Cannabis sector is pleased to announce that in anticipation of new product roll outs at its New Leaf USA venture with brand license operator New Leaf Enterprises, the Company has commenced an ambitious strategy commencing with the engagement of a regional creative branding firm and implementation of significant operational developments.

In preparation for the upcoming rollout of its new products, NLV recently engaged Fire Creative Branding of Seattle to design branding and packaging for several new lines of cannabis products including candies, beverages, and tinctures. Adding depth to this program is a co-promotional strategy which will allow acceleration of market share through alignment with complementary prestige brands. Jessica Ivey, CEO of Fire Creative has developed and implemented go-to-market strategies in the evolving cannabis industry since legalization in 2012. Her skill set brings years of industry knowledge and insight towards the creation of next generation brand identities as part of an integrated strategy to build appeal across increasingly broad demographics and audiences. Notable efforts included her work with the well-known and respected Willie's Reserve brand on compliance and packaging design.

Robert (Dax) Colwell, CEO of New Leaf USA & Director at New Leaf Ventures Inc. said, "We are thrilled to be working with Jessica once again on the development of new brand strategies and direction. She brings a new breath of enthusiasm and perspective we respect and encourage. I'm personally delighted by the concepts she has already developed and are looking forward to several upcoming public launches and feel certain we will earn a lot of interest and retail traction as we begin to appreciably broaden our product offering."

In related news, January saw NLV launch four new flavors of hard candies under the Goodies brand. Blue Raspberry, Wild Strawberry, Mango, and Green Apple now complement the existing soft caramel and hard caramel product lines. These new flavors are continuing to build a well-rounded assortment of high-quality edibles made with all-natural ingredients focused on flavor.

Leading the development of new product innovation is our head chef Monto Kalia, who graduated valedictorian from the French Culinary Institute in New York City. Monto has worked with culinary giants as assistant to Jacques Pepin and notably prepared a private dinner for Julia Child. He holds an extensive background in recipe development for cannabis brands including Pioneer Squares and Kali Creamery.

Another new candy brand under product development is "Spaceballs" offering unique soft sour centers with crunchy shells in a 10mg THC candy. Some of the first flavors offered in this product line will be Strawberry Margarita and Hawaiian Pog.

NLV is also in the second round of tasting for three formulations of THC infused beverages developed in partnership with Schilling Cider. Current plans include the construction of an in-house aluminum can assembly and bottling line for production scalability. Beverage branding is also being developed with a very meticulous approach incorporating market research and focus groups to define specific target audiences in this growing category. Branding efforts are being contracted with Schillings as part of the overall brand development agreement. Subject to finalization of plans and construction efforts, New Leaf USA intends to launch in the Washington market in Q2 2021.

Boris Gorodnitsky, President, New Leaf USA & a Director at New Leaf Ventures Inc. notes, "The build-out of our all-new 7000 sq. ft. commercial kitchen is underway and on track for completion by the end of March. This facility will significantly expand our cannabis extraction and distillation capability to support the increased demand from the Goodies line, our THC beverages, and bulk concentrate sales. Additionally, in support of our exciting efforts with Schilling Cider, we have engaged Sorse Technology, an industry leader in cannabis extraction to supply the water-soluble emulsion material which allows THC to be mixed with water. We are making well considered strategic decisions as to which technologies to bring in-house and carefully identifying and engaging those external firms which most efficiently best support our growing value development ambitions."

About New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF)New Leaf Ventures Inc. is developing a cannabis sector-based scalable securities concept of focused financing and applied management to achieve earnings growth through targeted investment. The Company's flagship enterprise is New Leaf USA and its subsidiaries, which provide licenses, consulting services, real property, intellectual property and equipment for lease and ancillary services to a Washington-based Tier 3 Producer/Processor focused on cultivating, growing, processing, packaging, and distributing cannabis and cannabis related products. Find out more at: https://newleafventuresinc.com/ .

