New Leaf Ventures Launches CBD-Focused Product Sales Online

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF) (" New Leaf" or the " Company") a management and investment organization dedicated to evaluating, investing, and accelerating advanced stage operations in the North American Cannabis sector, wishes to advise that its wholly-owned subsidiary, New Leaf USA, Inc. (" New Leaf USA") has brought added focus to CBD formulated brand innovation with the launch of https://damalife.com/ for national distribution.

Recent rebranding announcements of the flagship 'Dama' product line now include the launch of all-new products based on advanced plant science utilizing the same rigorous standards as the rest of our Dama products to provide a high grade, full spectrum hemp oil with all the beneficial properties, but without the psychoactive properties of THC. Years of experience goes into every product we make, so you can trust them to offer the highest quality and purity from regional growers and producers ensuring every Dama product is proudly made in the USA.

We invite interested consumers to visit https://damalife.com/ to review our lineup of gummies, tinctures, and capsules in varying doses and where legally available, to give us a try and place an online order today.

Robert (Dax) Colwell CEO and Co-Founder of New Leaf USA & Director, New Leaf Ventures Inc. comments, "For a decade, all of us at New Leaf have been passionate about harnessing all of the beneficial properties that the cannabis sativa plant has to offer. Years ago, after a friend asked me if plants rich in CBD could help alleviate her chemotherapy symptoms, I made her a concentrate from the CBD rich AC/DC strain in a manner that was only known as a homemade remedy at the time. It was a form of raw cannabis oil that uses the full plant without filtering out all the wax resins and my friend found relief that helped ease her discomfort through her cancer journey."

"Shortly after," Colwell continues, "Dama was founded to provide quality, high grade concentrates to dispensaries, and as the testimonials flooded in, I formed Leaf of Hope which donated CBD oil as cannabinoid therapy under the care of physicians. Over the years, Dama has upheld the rich heritage of the plant and ongoing research through superior cultivation methodology and innovation in all our concentrate products. Today, Dama is known by our customers to produce consistently clean, potent, and pure products, and now we can offer the benefits of hemp-based, non-psychoactive, CBD-rich formulations to a significantly larger consumer base across most of the nation."

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. If you are pregnant, nursing, taking any medications or have any medical conditions, consult your doctor before use. Legal age of use/consumption is 21 years of age. Our CBD products do not contain more than the hemp standard of 0.3% THC.

About New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF)New Leaf Ventures Inc. is developing a cannabis sector-based scalable securities concept of focused financing and applied management to achieve earnings growth through targeted investment. The Company's flagship enterprise is New Leaf USA and its subsidiaries, which provide licenses, consulting services, real property, intellectual property and equipment for lease and ancillary services to a Washington-based Tier 3 Producer/Processor focused on cultivating, growing, processing, packaging, and distributing cannabis and cannabis related products. Find out more at: https://newleafventuresinc.com/. For consumer interest visit: https://www.damawashington.com/ and https://damalife.com/.

For further information, please contact:New Leaf Ventures Inc.

