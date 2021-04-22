New Leaf Paper Announces Donation To Gettysburg Preservation

GETTYSBURG, Pa., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Leaf Paper today donated $50,000 to the nonprofit Gettysburg Nature Alliance. The donation, made in honor of today's Earth Day celebrations, will be used to help complete work on a learning barn as well as to preserve watersheds and natural environments near the popular Sachs Bridge, just south of Gettysburg. The bridge remains popular because of its existence during the 1863 Battle of Gettysburg.

"This money helps us kick off our efforts to educate about and preserve Gettysburg's habitat and heritage on our gem of a property near the bridge and at the Heritage Center," said Dru Anne Neil, Alliance president. "We are committed to helping people understand that our habitat and heritage are inherently linked, and if we don't preserve our precious habitat, we risk losing some of our vital heritage."

New Leaf Paper is committed to expanding its successful sustainable business commitment and continuing to fight destructive climate change. "We are an environmental-solutions provider, not just a paper supplier," said Shannon Bone, New Leaf Paper director of sustainable partnerships. "We want to advance sustainable solutions by supporting relevant nonprofits that we feel can positively impact climate action. With its unique location in one of our nation's most historic towns, the Gettysburg Nature Alliance can reach thousands of people each year with its message of habitat, and heritage, preservation."

Gettysburg Nature AllianceThe Gettysburg Nature Alliance is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to educating about and preserving our habitat and our heritage. The Alliance operates the Gettysburg Heritage Center in Gettysburg's popular Steinwehr Avenue neighborhood and will be expanding habitat and heritage programming this year. For more information, visit www.gettysburgnature.org or www.gettysburgmuseum.com .

New Leaf PaperNew Leaf Paper is the leading national supplier for environmentally responsible paper solutions, focusing on developing and supplying sustainable, superior papers with 100% post-consumer recycled fiber (PCRF). New Leaf Paper is committed to reducing its environmental footprint and minimizing all resources used in the production of printing, writing, publishing and communication papers.

New Leaf Paper is a Certified B-Corporation, Certified Woman-Owned Business, and FSC certified. Our papers are made in the USA & Canada, processed chlorine-free, and contain Ancient Forest Friendly certification. For more information or to ORDER PAPER, visit www.NewLeafPaper.com

