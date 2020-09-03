New Leadership Book For New Women Leaders By Aureen M. Monteiro Shows How To "RISE Higher"

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In " RISE Higher," a new leadership book for women, multi-passionate entrepreneur Aureen M. Monteiro shows emerging women leaders how to overcome challenges, become the leaders they deserve to be, and do what they love every single day.

"Imagine if you had thousands of happy memories that light you up each day. And imagine if those memories are multiplying each day. How would your life be different?" said Monteiro, who has mentored many women who have faced discrimination in the workplace. "How would you feel knowing that every time you started working on a new project, you already had people excited to see your completed work and recommend your work to others? The result is a life where you are constantly RISING, eliminating stress, and oppression."

Based on her own experiences and her client's journeys, she has formulated the framework "C's to RISE and R's to CEASE" ™ that could transform women.

The C's to RISE are:

Increased confidence

Strengthened character

Achieve control

Exhibit competence

Unshakeable commitment

Celebrate community

The R's to CEASE are:

Reliance on extrinsic triggers

Reluctance to claim achievements

Respond incorrectly

She urges women to follow these guidelines:

Do what you enjoy. Sync your values and actions. Master your thoughts and actions. Minimize reliance on external triggers. Own your achievements. Don't shy away from talking about it. Relentlessly pursue your interest—excel in it. Keep an eye on long term goals while working on shorter milestones. Respond. Don't react. Nurture and cherish relationships.

About Aureen M. Monteiro

Aureen M. Monteiro is the founder of Aureen Monteiro International, a firm that provides forward-thinking and enterprising leadership to ambitious women. She is the author of " RISE Higher: 9 Steps for a Woman to Overcome Any Challenge, Become the Leader She Deserves to Be and Do What She Loves."

She works with women who want to be free of oppression and live life on their terms, stress-free, and waking up to true happiness each day. She is on a mission to liberate the spirits of 1 billion women across the globe in helping them to gain back their right for happiness.

Having overcome multiple adversities herself, Aureen has developed a unique framework that will lead to constant elevation and true happiness, eliminating stress, and negative limiting beliefs.

Aureen has understood these secrets and has applied them personally in her life to RISE above each adversity successfully. She teaches these principles through one-on-one private sessions and group sessions. To apply for admission to the program, go to RiseFromTheAsh.com

Contact Aureen M. Monteiro 246811@email4pr.com +91 8080 222 077

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-leadership-book-for-new-women-leaders-by-aureen-m-monteiro-shows-how-to-rise-higher-301124076.html

SOURCE Aureen M. Monteiro