New 'Leader Of The Pak:' Order Reservations Open For Quickest, Fastest And Most Powerful Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak Ever

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

&amp;amp;#160;

Starting today, Sept. 2, 2020 , dealers and customers can now contact the Dodge//SRT Concierge at (800) 998-1110 to register for the opportunity to order the new 2021 Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak

Order reservations for the new 2021 Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak officially open on Sept. 9, 2020 , and will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis

Quickest, fastest and most powerful Drag Pak ever is powered by a supercharged 354-cubic-inch HEMI V-8 engine

Dodge//SRT and Mopar give sportsman racers a new, turnkey package, loaded with suspension and chassis upgrades and built for NHRA and NMCA competition

Safety enhancements include all-new NHRA-certified roll cage for elapsed times as low as 7.50 seconds in the quarter-mile

The 50-unit serialized 2021 Drag Pak has a starting U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $143,485

Customers can head to dodgegarage.com/drag-pak to find complete vehicle configuration and ordering information

Production of the 2021 Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2021

Dodge//SRT and Mopar are now taking reservations for the 50 limited-production, serialized, non-VIN units of the new 2021 Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak.

To register for the opportunity to place an order for the 2021 Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak, all interested customers and dealers must contact the Dodge//SRT Concierge at (800) 998-1110. Registration opens today, Sept. 2, 2020. Order reservations officially open on Sept. 9, 2020, and will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Our new Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak is produced specifically for sportsman racers to secure and own bragging rights at the drag strip," said Mark Bosanac, Head of Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care, FCA - North America. "From the supercharged HEMI® V-8 power under the hood to the advanced suspension, chassis technologies and an all-new NHRA-certified roll cage, we can't wait to give our loyal performance enthusiasts another purpose-built muscle car to carry the Mopar flag across the finish line first."

The Drag Pak is engineered for grassroots drag racers who compete in sportsman classes in events sanctioned by the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) and National Muscle Car Association (NMCA).

"This is the quickest, fastest and most powerful Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak we've ever built," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars - Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA - North America. "And, 50 members of the Brotherhood of Muscle are going to be able to buy this 7-second turnkey race car right from their local Dodge dealer."

The starting U.S Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for the 2021 Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak is $143,485. Customers can head to dodgegarage.com/drag-pak to find complete vehicle configuration and ordering information. Production of the 2021 Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2021.

Improved performance from upgraded supercharged HEMI V-8At the heart of the new Drag Pak is the latest evolution of the supercharged 354-cubic-inch Gen-III HEMI V-8 engine, based on the same power plant that won the 2018 NHRA Factory Stock Showdown (FSS) and NMCA Factory Supercar championships.

Numerous enhancements include an all-new 3.0-liter Whipple twin-screw supercharger, upgraded forged internals, new front accessory drive and a new fabricated aluminum ice tank with a clear lid that cools the supercharger intercooler. The engine combination has been fully validated by Mopar engineers on the dyno, as well as the drag strip, and is approved for the NHRA FSS and NMCA classes.

A unique, serialized, red and chrome Drag Pak badge sits atop the machined aluminum supercharger cover. Also under the aluminum hood, enthusiasts will see a nod to past 1970-1974 'Cuda and Challenger heritage models, with a special red and chrome radiator support "fender tag" adorned with the silhouette of the Challenger, stating the series number, the vehicle code, axle ratio and engine designation - all unique to the Drag Pak.

Newly designed suspension provides a leg up on the competitionThe all-new, four-link rear suspension is engineered to launch hard, quickly decimate the 60-foot elapsed times and stay planted all the way down the quarter-mile. A new geometry setup with longer control arms increases the length of the rear swing arm, allowing better anti-squat control and increasing stability. It also incorporates a wishbone link for lateral control (replacing a Panhard bar in prior models) and a larger-diameter anti-roll bar (250 percent stiffer than prior models).

Up front, a unique Mopar K-member underpins the front suspension, featuring integrated solid engine mounts and a cutout for easy oil pan removal. New for 2021 are exclusive double-adjustable Drag Pak-specific tuned Bilstein coilover shock absorbers supporting all four corners of the car. The new shocks improve weight transfer and body attitude for hard launches, as well as soak up track bumps and undulations at high speeds down the track. The shocks feature 10 settings (front and rear) for easy tuning of compression and rebound damping, allowing racers to adjust for diverse track conditions by simply turning the color-coded knobs.

Strange Engineering Pro Series II racing brakes on the front and rear provide ample stopping power after the finish line, with minimal losses due to brake drag on the way there.

Two wheel and tire combinations are available for the Drag Pak:

Bogart wheels with Mickey Thompson tires:

Rear: Bogart D-10 15-by-10-inch (non-beadlock) wheels riding on Mickey Thompson ET Drag® Pro Drag Radial 30.0 x 9.0 R15 tires



Front: Bogart D-10 17-by-4.5-inch wheels riding on Mickey Thompson 27.5 x 4.0-17 ET Front™ tires

Weld Racing wheels with Mickey Thompson tires:

Rear: Weld Racing Alpha-1 15-by-10-inch (double beadlock with Drag Pak engraved lock rings) wheels riding on Mickey Thompson ET Drag Pro Drag Radial 30.0 x 9.0 R15 tires



Front: Weld Racing V-Series 17-by-4.5-inch (with Drag Pak engraving) wheels riding on Mickey Thompson 27.5 x 4.0-17 ET Front tires

Improved performance and safety with certified roll cageThe new Drag Pak features an all-new roll cage fabricated to SFI Specification 25.5C (NHRA-certified 7.50-second ET) to not only handle the rigorous safety requirements of factory stock racing, but also improve performance.

The NHRA-certified roll cage is constructed from 4130 chromoly tubing and is fully TIG-welded, ensuring greater safety and integrity. The cage is fully integrated with the factory unibody through attachment points at the front and rear shock towers, B-pillars, vehicle floor and rocker panels. This integrated chassis approach is a result of Mopar's involvement in different classes of drag racing over the years, as well as the stringent approach to safety mandated by the NHRA. The chassis is designed to work in combination with the rear suspension, channeling the forces from the control arms and coilover shocks directly into the roll cage, versus the body panels. The increased stiffness allows the new Drag Pak to be more responsive to tuning changes, enabling racers to extract more performance in the quarter-mile.

Out back, a trunk-mounted, SFI-certified three-gallon drag race fuel cell feeds a brushless racing fuel pump with dual inline filters. Axle-mounted wheelie bars are standard, as is a 10-foot parachute mounted rigidly to the frame rails via a unique tubular mount.

Improved interior features advanced, race-ready technologyThe interior balances race car function with factory comfort and technology. The instrument panel features a carbon-fiber bezel with three primary gauges - rpm, brake pressure and oil pressure. The driver bezel also features a Holley EFI Digital Dash with a 7-inch, low-glare, full-color touchscreen display so drivers can tune and manage vehicle performance.

On the passenger side, a custom red and chrome Drag Pak serialized badge signifies the one-of-50 build sequence numbers. Driver comfort is achieved with the adjustable mounts that are included for the seats and racing pedals. Driver control is delivered through a mechanical floor shifter and lightweight steering column with quick-release steering wheel.

An all-new motorsport electrical architecture setup includes the "brains" of the supercharged HEMI powertrain in the programmable Holley Dominator Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) vehicle-management system. In addition, a programmable Racepak Smartwire Power Distribution Module controls all electrical components using solid-state electronics, which eliminates the need for fuses and relays. These electronic modules are conveniently mounted to the body using bespoke mounts that allow for easy service with factory fit-and-finish.

A choice of lightweight Racetech composite seats and Racetech HANS-ready cam-lock harnesses are FIA- and SFI-compliant. Both driver and passenger seats feature the Drag Pak logo embroidered on the seat back, while the optional Head Restraint Seat Package features a winged driver seat.

Rounding out the Factory Stock racing class feel on the interior are custom-cut lightweight carpeting, carbon fiber tube protectors and SFI-compliant roll bar padding.

High-impact exterior colors and heritage-inspired graphics choices signal performanceThe new Drag Pak comes standard in White Knuckle and is available in five optional high-impact exterior colors: Hellraisin, Pitch Black, Smoke Show, TorRed and Frostbite. Full-color or monochromatic graphics packages are anchored by the Mopar logo and additional "drag pak" or "direct connection" billboard graphics on the quarter panels above the rear wheels. The graphic band wraps around the rear of the car, visually connecting both sides of the vehicle.

A wide center stripe, with tracers on each side, runs from the edge of the front fascia, over the roof and through to the rear edge of the decklid. The graphics highlight the width of the Drag Pak and complements the variety of stripe packages that Mopar offers for the Dodge Challenger. The graphic band runs along the lower quarter of each side of the Drag Pak, accented by a tracer line.

DodgeGarage: digital hub for drag-racing newsFans can follow all the NHRA's action this season at DodgeGarage, the one-stop portal for Dodge//SRT and Mopar drag-racing news. The site includes daily updates and access to an online racing HQ, news, events, galleries, available downloads and merchandise. For more information, visit www.dodgegarage.com.

@DodgeMoparMotorsports on InstagramThe @DodgeMoparMotorsports Instagram channel continues to share content capturing Dodge//SRT Mopar drivers on the track. Fans can see action from the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series and NHRA sportsman grassroots racers competing in classes such as Factory Stock Showdown, Stock and Super Stock, as well as additional motorsports series.

Official Driving School of Dodge//SRTDodge is the official sponsor of the Bondurant School of High Performance Driving in Chandler, Arizona, where guests get behind the wheels of the fastest street-legal cars in the world with professional instruction and time on the track. Customers who buy a new SRT model receive one full-day session as part of the Dodge//SRT Package and have the opportunity to learn how to get the optimum performance from their new vehicles in a controlled environment. For more information, visit dodgegarage.com/track-experience.

MoparMopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) is the service, parts and customer-care brand for FCA vehicles around the globe. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era, with Mopar Performance Parts to enhance speed and handling for both road and racing use, and expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, the Mopar brand's global reach distributes more than 500,000 parts and accessories in more than 150 markets. With more than 50 parts distribution centers and 25 customer-contact centers globally, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com. Mopar is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA& (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

Dodge//SRTFor more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

2021 marks the year that Dodge is distilled into a pure performance brand, offering Hellcat-powered, 700+ horsepower SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2021 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the new 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In June 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

Follow Dodge, SRT and FCA news and video on: Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.comMedia website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.comDodge brand: www.dodge.comDodge Garage: www.dodgegarage.comFacebook: www.facebook.com/dodge or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/Instagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficial or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NATwitter: www.twitter.com/dodge or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NAYouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-leader-of-the-pak-order-reservations-open-for-quickest-fastest-and-most-powerful-dodge-challenger-mopar-drag-pak-ever-301123214.html

SOURCE FCA