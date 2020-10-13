New Las Atlantis Casino Is Entering A Global Market In A Bold And Confident Way

Las Atlantis Casino will draw the attention of all players who enjoy games by RTG, who shape the core of its gaming collection. The brand was launched in October 2020 and is ready to accept players from the majority of EU countries, Australia, the US, etc.

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Atlantis Casino is a new brand that offers a wide selection of more than 210 slots, table games, casino games, video poker, progressive games and many other gaming options. The brand style and spirit were mostly inspired by the mythical city of Las Atlantis. However, the general mood of the brand has nothing to do with poshness and antiquity - Las Atlantis casino recreates the legendary polis as an elegant, high-tech, super city that features impressive underwater casinos. Las Atlantis casino's website features a simple, modern design and a relaxed, friendly atmosphere. As it is aptly specified in the brand description, "you're ready to explore a real hi-tech paradise, where wonders never cease and dreams become a reality!"At Las Atlantis, players can choose between two primary currencies - American and Australian dollars. Still, the casino does not limit itself to regular payment methods - any international player can easily make an instant deposit or withdrawal with Bitcoin. This method is getting more and more popular these days in the world of online gaming.The bonus section of the website reveals that the brand is mostly centered at match bonuses that allow players to be awarded bonus funds right after making a deposit. Here are some of the offers featured in the corresponding section at Las Atlantis: LAS ATLANTIS WELCOME BONUSES 280% SLOTS BONUS ADDED TO 1ST DEPOSITBonus code: LASATLANTISWagering requirement: 35X 260% SLOTS BONUS + 60 FREE SPINSBonus code: TREASURECHESTWagering requirement: 35X"Our technologies are so advanced that you can enjoy Las Atlantis on any device. There are no technical obstacles for those who want to feel the real game," a Las Atlantis executive claims. The casino website features a responsive architecture that allows players to engage in gaming activities from any portable device, regardless of its size and operating system. Also, the casino executive ensures that Las Atlantis casino is fully committed to innovations and security. Emily LassPublicistLas Atlantis Casino+1 855 313 8974 assistance@lasatlantis.com

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-las-atlantis-casino-is-entering-a-global-market-in-a-bold-and-confident-way-301150785.html

SOURCE Las Atlantis Casino