New La Granja Restaurant Opens In Miami At 6144 S Dixie Hwy South Miami For Lunch And Dinner

For homemade food served fast, visit the new La Granja in Miami at 6144 S. Dixie Hwy, Miami Fl 33143. Call ahead for curbside or delivery (786) 558-8702.

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- La Granja Restaurants just opened a new restaurant on South Dixie Hwy in South Miami just south of SW 72nd Street at 6144 S. Dixie Hwy South Miami, FL 33143. Buen provecho!

Dining is now open in Miami! Governor DeSantis recently signed an order on September 25 allowing restaurants and bars to open after the pandemic. https://www.sun-sentinel.com/coronavirus/fl-ne-florida-coronavirus-deaths-cases-friday-september-25-20200925-bcc6ecjh3nfblfyrfakkj23gtu-story.html

La Jama TV recently feasted with Ivan Tucker, Chief Chef at the new Miami La Granja restaurant. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=373082054063611.They enjoyed a buffet of amazing La Granja platters, including Jalea, which is mixed fried seafood with shrimp, calamari, octopus with some fried yucca, some fish, and lemon.

La Granja's popular 1/4 chicken with rice and beans is the complete meal of choice for lunch and dinner. Come eat a 1/4 chicken meal with rice and beans, starting at only $5.25. Order 1/4 chicken with black beans and rice or with fried plantains and soda, which starts at only $7.25.

Feel like steak for lunch or dinner?Get a 1/2 lb grilled steak served with two side orders, starting at $11.25.

During the pandemic, even though beef prices in the U.S. have also doubled, La Granja has kept their prices for beef very low, sacrificing profits for the well-being of its families and individual patrons.

Check out La Granja's menu, which includes chicken, pork, steak or seafood meals.

La Granja's Menu includes Lomo Saltado, Chicken, Ceviche, Jalea, and Fried Whole Snapper.

A favorite dish at La Granja is its traditional Rotisserie Peruvian Chicken called "pollo a la brasa," slow-roasted for two hours on a rotisserie machine. Chef Ivan Tucker is a popular chef in Miami who has been named the Rotisserie Chicken King of Miami.

If people are in the mood for real Peruvian food, they can find the nearest La Granja restaurant location. Type in a zip code here . La Granja Restaurants are located from Miami to Orlando. Please visit lagranjarestaurants.com, go to locations and pick the closest location to you. Delivery via DoorDash and GrubHub. Call (786) 558-8702 .

La Granja Restaurants are located throughout Florida from Orange County to Miami Dade County. La Granja owes their expansion to their delicious cuisine, outstanding customer service and affordable prices. Over the last 20 years, they have opened their doors in several locations including Kissimmee, Apopka, Palm Beach, Downtown Miami and Orlando. La Granja has won awards such as "The Best Family Style Peruvian Restaurant". La Granja offers authentic Latin cuisine in an affordable and accessible way. Customers love their grilled steak, grilled chicken and fajitas. La Granja also offers family meals featuring a choice of meat, rice, beans and fries.

For information about La Granja Restaurants, go to www.lagranjarestaurants.com .

