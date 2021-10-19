IRVING, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New this fall: bold flavors to a roller grill near you—because that's how 7-Eleven, Inc. rolls. Inspired by the awesome flavors of Korean BBQ, America's largest convenience retailer is putting a new, Asian fusion spin on its popular taquitos. The Korean BBQ Taquito features crispy flour tortillas filled with a juicy, all-white meat chicken tossed in a sweet but tangy Korean BBQ sauce and is wrapped in the crispy shell customers know and love.

New Korean BBQ Chicken Taquito Rolls Into 7-Eleven® Stores

Great for a quick lunch on the run or as a snack any time of day, the Korean BBQ Taquito is available for a limited-time-only at participating 7-Eleven stores. It's packed with satisfying and savory flavors like soy sauce, garlic, onion, toasted sesame oil, plus a hint of brown sugar, ginger and red pepper that deliver the traditional, sweet Korean BBQ taste with a hint of heat.

"We are always looking for adventurous ways to incorporate new flavors and food trends that will make 7-Eleven favorites even more crave-worthy," said Robin Murphy, 7-Eleven Product Director of Fresh Food. "The Korean BBQ Taquito is just the latest in new flavors 7-Eleven is introducing to excite our customers' taste buds. Adding more great taquito flavors gives our customers the variety and versatility they want from meals, any time of day. Plus, our current three-for- $3 taquito special makes 7-Eleven the perfect destination to pick up a snack to share and savor with friends."

For a limited time, members of 7Rewards ®—the popular loyalty program with 50 million members and counting, found in the 7-Eleven app—will earn 200 bonus points with each purchase of a Korean BBQ Taquito.* 7Rewards members can enjoy three taquitos for just $3** and in true 7-Eleven fashion, that includes mixing and matching your choice of the classics—we're talking Monterey Jack Chicken, Jalapeño Cream Cheese, Steak and Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, and Taco and Cheese—with the limited-time-only Korean BBQ Taquito.

You can even have the new mouthwatering Korean BBQ Taquitos—along with traditional fall favorites such as 7-Eleven's Pumpkin Spice Latte—delivered to your home, the pumpkin patch, or any other fall activity you're taking part in with 7-Eleven delivery through the 7NOW® delivery app! Available throughout the US, 7-Eleven Delivery via the 7NOW delivery app offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes. Alcohol delivery, including beer, wine and liquor, is available in select markets to customers age 21 and older.

The 7NOW delivery app is available to be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7Rewards.com .

*Valid thru 11/2/21. Consumer pays applicable sales tax. Offer good at participating 7-Eleven stores.**Valid thru 12/31/21. Consumer pays applicable sales tax. Offer good at participating 7-Eleven stores.

