New Kentucky Laws Allow Wine Delivered Right To The Doorstep

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wines Til Sold out( WTSO ), a pioneering online wine marketplace, is excited to announce its next Marathon sale. Magnum Marathon will launch on the morning of Tuesday, May 18, 2021.The news of this sale comes shortly after WTSO began resuming its services in Kentucky. After a too-long hiatus, the retailer is now shipping customers' favorite high-quality wines directly to their doors. Now, customers are able to add large-format bottles to that list as well.

WTSO's famed Marathon days are even more fast-paced than their typical flash sales. Every hour, there will be 10-20 bottles on sale and they will rotate at the top of the hour between 9 a.m. through 8 p.m. Eastern time. Since magnum wine bottles are being featured, the savings on many favorite brands can be even greater than the 750mL versions. Of course, the selections are a part of the 30-70% every day discount on most of the site's bottles.

After the Marathon ends, there's a special selection that remains featured through the evening. Typically, it's a great deal that they are specifically highlighting. The thrill of not knowing what you'll find the next time you visit the site is part of what keeps customers intrigued throughout the day. WTSO's Chief Operating Officer, Justin Kite,works to source the wines. He states, "Marathon days are always exciting for us to be able to curate a special collection for our customers. Magnums are especially fun, and after the year that we've all had, it's finally time to start celebrating. What's better than finding twice the wine of a top brand at up to half the price? We have some amazing deals coming up for this Magnum Marathon."

For those that are unsure of whether large format bottles are the right fit, WTSO also lined up the opposite option! Starting May 17, the curated Weekly Tastingset is featuring split bottles, which are half the standard size at 375mL. The week's theme is titled Best of the West: 4 Split Sampler, as it highlights four wines from California and Oregon wine regions. It's the first time Weekly Tasting is offering the smaller size, which makes exploring four wines even easier.

Curated in partnership with Marc Supsic, DipWSET, the tasting experience comes with digital notecards for each wine, as well as the perfectly paired recipe. They include delicious suggestions such as soba noodles with crispy duck to light vegetarian options like a kale quinoa cherry salad.

No matter what it is someone's looking for, WTSO aims to provide a wide range of styles and sizes at the same great savings their customers know and love. The week of May 17 is lined up to bring the most variety they've been able to shop at once in a while. Save the dates!

