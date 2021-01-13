New Kashi GO Keto-Friendly Cereal Goes Low On Sugar & High On Flavor

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Kashi , a pioneer in natural foods, announces the launch of Kashi GO Keto-Friendly Cereal — the brand's first keto-friendly offering. Made with 12 grams of plant-based protein and one gram of sugar, consumers can enjoy the delicious grain-free cereals without guilt. At just $4.99 per box, the new keto-friendly cereal is available at an approachable price point so everyone can achieve their health goals without breaking the bank. Available in Cinnamon Vanilla and Dark Cocoa, Kashi GO's Keto-Friendly Cereal will be available nationwide at Target, Kroger, Shoprite, Sprouts Farmers Markets, and Amazon.

Sweetened with allulose and monk fruit, this cereal is perfect for consumers following a keto diet or for those simply looking to reduce their sugar and carbohydrate intake. Packed with ingredients such as pea protein, lentil and chickpea flour, these keto-friendly cereals pack a crunchy and flavorful punch. Dark Cocoa is reminiscent of an indulgent mug of hot chocolate, while Cinnamon Vanilla contains all the flavor of a freshly baked cinnamon roll. The cereal provides a good source of protein and fiber content will leave people feeling energized and satiated, making it perfect for breakfast or a midday pick-me-up.

"At Kashi, we believe in making eating well easy," said Melanie Hall, Director of Brand Marketing at Kashi and Registered Dietician. "We know that consumers are leaving traditional cereal behind to meet their evolving needs, adopting diets that limit sugar intake, increase protein content, and avoid grains. Our mission is to provide these consumers with a keto-friendly cereal that is nutritious, tasty, and is more affordable than other options on the market."

A typical Keto diet consists of high-fat, moderate protein, and low carb foods. Moreover, a 2019 study from Hartman Health & Wellness has found that 60% of respondents are looking to increase their protein intake 1 while 84% are looking to reduce their sugar intake 2 . Kashi is delivering a delicious keto-friendly product that helps people meet these dietary goals at about half the cost of competitor keto cereals.

No matter which craveable flavor you choose, Kashi GO Keto combines protein, fiber and essential nutrients for the energy you need to keep the good going. For more information and to find a store near you, visit www.kashi.com .

About Kashi: Kashi is joyfully democratizing healthy eating. A natural lifestyle pioneer for the past 35+ years, Kashi produces nutritious plant-based foods including cereals and snacks with curated ingredients and is still the #1 natural and organic cereal brand. All Kashi products being made today are Non-GMO Project Verified. Kashi products are available nationwide in the U.S. and Canada at Target, Walmart, Costco, Amazon and more. Kashi is based in sunny Solana Beach, California.

