New Jersey Resources Schedules Fiscal 2021 Third-Quarter Earnings Call

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) invites investors, customers, members of the financial community and other interested parties to listen to a live webcast of its fiscal 2021 third-quarter earnings results on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 10 a.

New Jersey Resources (NJR) - Get Report invites investors, customers, members of the financial community and other interested parties to listen to a live webcast of its fiscal 2021 third-quarter earnings results on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. ET. President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Westhoven and Chief Financial Officer Pat Migliaccio will present an overview of NJR's financial and operational performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

A few minutes prior to the webcast, go to njresources.com and select "Investor Relations." Scroll down and click the link to the conference call under "Latest Events" on the right side of the page and click on the webcast link.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NJR) - Get Report is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.

NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of more than 360 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon energy solutions.

invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of more than 360 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon energy solutions. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.

manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America. Storage & Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River Energy Center and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as our 50% equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility, and our 20% equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.

serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River Energy Center and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as our 50% equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility, and our 20% equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its nearly 1,200 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®. For more information about NJR: www.njresources.com.

Follow us on Twitter @NJNaturalGas. "Like" us on facebook.com/NewJerseyNaturalGas.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005695/en/