New Jeep® Adventure Academy To Provide Essential Off-roading Instruction To Jeep 4x4 Owners And Enthusiasts

Jeep® Adventure Academy to provide hands-on, off-road driving instruction for any Jeep 4x4 owner, novice to advanced

Seasoned instructors from Jeep Jamboree USA to lead in-depth instruction at three locations across the country, beginning in October

The Jeep® brand will introduce its first-ever Jeep Adventure Academy to provide hands-on, off-road driving instruction to Jeep 4x4 owners. Beginning this October, the Jeep Adventure Academy will take place in select locations across the country and will be led by off-roading experts and prominent instructors from Jeep Jamboree USA. Participants will learn off-roading basics and even more about their Jeep brand vehicle's legendary capability, while building confidence and connections within the Jeep brand community of adventure seekers.

"Off-roading is a rite of passage for Jeep 4x4 owners and the new Jeep Adventure Academy will provide key knowledge every off-roader can use for hitting the trails," said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand, FCA - North America. "The new Jeep Adventure Academy underscores the Jeep brand's commitment to delivering Jeep 4x4 vehicles that provide owners with a sense of capability, safety and security to handle any condition or adventure with confidence."

Jeep Adventure Academy classes will focus on several essential areas of off-roading instruction, including 4x4 system basics, driving techniques, trail etiquette, vehicle preparation and equipment, how to properly read terrain and challenging obstacles, safety tips and more.

The Jeep Adventure Academy will take place during the first three weeks in October at the following locations:

Registration is available at jeepadventureacademy.com. A one-day session starts at $99 and requires Jeep 4x4 vehicle ownership. The academy sessions will be led by professional staff from Jeep Jamboree USA, an organization that has been conducting off-road adventures since 1953.

Jeep BrandBuilt on nearly 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

