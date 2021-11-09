New Jeeng Email For Publishers Drives 2x Higher Revenue With Automated, Personalized Email Content Delivery

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeeng (formerly PowerInbox), the trusted audience engagement and monetization partner for publishers, today announced the launch of Jeeng Email, the first fully automated, personalized email content delivery platform for publishers that's proven to generate higher ad rates, higher click-thru and more site traffic to drive 2X more revenue. By leveraging AI to curate publishers' content and analyze subscriber behavior, Jeeng Email matches the right content to the right subscriber at scale for a better, more personalized subscriber experience.

Jeeng CEO Jeff Kupietzky took the stage at AdMonster's 2021 San Diego Publisher Forum on Monday, Nov. 8, to give an overview of Jeeng Email and how delivering personalized content can " Make Email Suck Less."

"The average person has over 1600 unread emails in their inbox, and we know that personalized content is critical for driving email engagement," Kupietzky said. "With Jeeng Email, we're giving publishers a simple, effective solution to cut through that clutter with curated, personalized content that feels like every email has been created specifically for each subscriber."

Jeeng Email is powered by the company's Jeengage® AI-driven algorithm that gets to know subscribers and automatically delivers the content they want based on their known preferences and online behavior. Publishers simply embed a single line of code into their website and Jeengage goes to work, curating content and matching it with subscribers.

Publishers can configure Jeeng Email to deliver that matched content automatically at the frequency, and quantity they desire and at the best time to drive response, whether that's one email with one story per day or two emails with three stories a week—the options are endless.

"Our Jeeng personalized email is performing really well on the monetized side with an RPM twice as high as our regular emails for significantly higher revenue," said Tony Richards, publisher of Mexico News Daily. "We're seeing an open rate of up to 40%, and we're very impressed with the incremental revenue so far."

Because Jeeng Email is fully automated, it requires no additional personnel or resources, making it easy to manage and sustainable for any size publisher with even the smallest staff. And because it's compatible with any email service provider (ESP) and email template, Jeeng Email can be implemented quickly to complement any existing email programs.

"We're seeing a clear value in delivering quality over quantity," said Marley Morrow, Senior Marketing Manager with N&M Publishing. "CTR is significantly higher on our personalized emails at 17-20%. We are off to a great start and know that, over time, the algorithm gets smarter so we're looking forward to even better performance."

The new Jeeng Email is the perfect companion to Jeeng Push, which uses the same curation and subscriber targeting algorithm to deliver personalized browser-based push notifications to subscribers. When used in combination, the Jeeng platform can track engagement performance across both channels and deliver the right content over the right channel based on subscriber behavior. For example, if a subscriber clicks on entertainment news sent via in email more frequently than in push messages but is more likely to click on business content sent via push as opposed to email, Jeeng will automatically distribute the content accordingly to drive the most action.

"Today's savvy subscribers expect precise content personalization, and as a publisher, we have to find ways to deliver on those expectations," said Paul Dousset, Chief Innovation Officer with Empire Media Group, publisher RadarOnline, OKmagazine, How It Works and more. "Jeeng has put together a cutting-edge platform for subscriber engagement and content monetization that makes them a true partner for digital publishers. We're already seeing great results from our Jeeng Push notifications and email monetization; we can't wait to get started with Jeeng Email."

In addition to personalized messaging, Jeeng also offers simple multichannel monetization to help publishers drive revenue from new sources. Its Jeeng AdServe provides the only direct Google Ad Manager integration that allows publishers to easily extend their direct online ad campaigns into email, push and newsreaders to help their advertisers reach these captive and active audiences. And its Jeeng AdFill solution automatically backfills vacant email ad spots with personalized content for 100% monetization.

Jeeng Email is live and already used by publishers like Attractions Magazine, Farmers' Almanac, Genetic Literacy Project and many more.

To learn more about Jeeng Email or the entire Jeeng automated messaging and monetization platform, attend Kupietzky's presentation at AdMonsters or visit www.jeeng.com.

About Jeeng Jeeng, formerly PowerInbox, provides personalized, automated and multichannel messaging solutions allowing publishers to drive new revenue with personalized audience engagement. With Jeeng, publishers can better own and optimize their audiences - focusing on automated, cross-channel messaging tailored to audience interest, easily managed and supported by a dynamic messaging platform. Venture backed, Jeeng supports 150 million unique users a month from over 650 leading publishers including VICE Media, The Atlantic, Crain's, HarperCollins and Vox Media. For more information about Jeeng, visit www.jeeng.com.

