New Invention Stops Or Delays The Progression Of Osteoarthritis Of The Knee

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Bone & Joint Specialists is at the forefront of orthopedic technology, with an exciting invention focused on preventing the development and/or progression of osteoarthritis of the knee. At the same time, this invention can be used to promote and accelerate healing of any orthopedically repaired tissue.

Leon E. Popovitz, MD, co-founder of New York Bone & Joint Specialists and top orthopedic surgeon in NYC, has invented a bone and joint implant device that has the potential to counteract the effects of osteoarthritis. As a result, the device would diminish the need for joint replacement surgery, and save billions of dollars in medical costs.

The invention is an anchor that increases blood circulation to soft tissue. It features a unique network of channels that are designed to maximize blood flow and rejuvenate vital structures, such as the meniscus, in a degenerating knee. Thus, a patient who suffers from the beginnings of osteoarthritis of the knee may completely avoid the long and painful process of managing their deteriorating joint and eventually receiving a knee replacement. Instead, their knee may become rejuvenated without the need for joint replacement surgery.

Dr. Popovitz and his team have completed bench testing and cadaver intraoperative testing for this patented implant. Further studies are still in process.

"Millions of people suffer from knee osteoarthritis and millions undergo extensive joint replacement therapy," says Dr. Popovitz. "My implant serves to replenish circulation to the meniscus, which functions by protecting the knee joint from degeneration. The invention therefore works by preserving the knee joint itself."

About New York Bone & Joint Specialists

New York Bone & Joint Specialists is a community led by exemplary doctors in the fields of orthopedic surgery and sports medicine, as well as physical medicine and rehabilitation. The practice specializes in everything from the most conservative treatment, such as physical therapy, to the most complex orthopedic surgery. New York Bone & Joint Specialists is conveniently located in the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-invention-stops-or-delays-the-progression-of-osteoarthritis-of-the-knee-301260842.html

SOURCE New York Bone & Joint Specialists