New Internet Service In Central PA

DANVILLE, Pa., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High speed broadband for residential and business has arrived for many Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union County users, thanks to new service from ConxxNE and SkyPacket Networks. SkyPacket is a multi-state fixed wireless access (FWA) provider that has expanded its service territory in Central PA after two years of operation in the Danville PA area.

"This will not completely eliminate service gaps, but this new service delivers a significant increase in broadband availability for residents and businesses," said SkyPacket's Danny Risse. "And the technology we deployed is carrier-grade fixed wireless access using 4G LTE, expandable and upgradable to 5G as the marketplace demands. We now have this carrier-grade service up and running to enable local residents, institutions and businesses to be more efficient and more competitive."

An additional feature of the SkyPacket service is the ability for users to qualify for the income-based federal Emergency Broadband Benefit Program - which will pay $50/month toward service costs. Consumers can visit www.skypacket.net to learn more and link to the federal program. "There are some easy tests to qualify including the residence of a student that participates in the school based free lunch program," explained Risse. "The SkyPacket team can help users register for the benefit."

ConxxNE deployed the newest microwave and 'last mile' technology from Swedish telecommunications firm Ericsson. Their carrier-grade gear is deployed globally by the major cell phone and communications companies. "We are using the new CBRS platform recently authorized by the FCC," added Risse. "This gives us access to spectrum that we will protect via SkyPacket's FCC licenses and we can operate using greater power than available using older WiFi technologies.

CBRS is short for Citizens Broadband Radio System which operated in better spectrum and at higher broadcast power than older wireless systems.

SkyPacket Networks is a multi-state fixed wireless internet service provider and has been enrolling provisional customers during final testing and fine tuning. Interested parties can inquire about internet service at www.skypacket.net or call 1-800-214-9060 or email: info@skypacket.net.

CONXXNE INC is a PA based firm that designs, builds and maintains county-sized wireless networks that serve public safety and government operations requirements while also bringing broadband to the underserved sections of a community. Firm details are at www.conxxne.com .

