New Inspirational Film TYSON'S RUN In Select Theaters Nationwide March 4, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collide Distribution and Iconic Events announce the release of inspirational film TYSON'S RUN. Featuring Major Dodson ("The Walking Dead," "American Horror Story," LEFT BEHIND), Rory Cochrane (ARGO, "CSI: Miami"), Amy Smart (THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT, JUST FRIENDS), Oscar nominee Barkhad Abdi (CAPTAIN PHILLIPS, BLADE RUNNER 2049) and Reno Wilson ("Mike and Molly," "The Cosby Show"), TYSON'S RUN will release in select movie theaters nationwide on March 4, 2022.

View the trailer here .

When fifteen-year-old Tyson attends public school for the first time, his life is changed forever. While helping his father clean up after the football team, Tyson befriends champion marathon runner Aklilu. Never letting his autism hold him back, Tyson becomes determined to run his first marathon in hopes of winning his father's approval.

With the help of an unlikely friend and his parents, Tyson learns that with faith in yourself and the courage to take the first step, anything is possible.

"TYSON'S RUN is a film I felt compelled to make," said Writer and Director Kim Bass. "We are using autism as a vehicle to explain that everyone is gifted, everyone is unique, and everyone has to be given an opportunity to flourish and be the best person that he or she can be." Bass is an Emmy ®-nominated screenplay and teleplay writer best known for his work on "In Living Color," "Sister, Sister" and the Nickelodeon sitcom "Kenan & Kel."

"We are thrilled to partner with Iconic Events Releasing on the release of TYSON'S RUN," said President of Collide Distribution, Bob Elder. "After coming out of two tumultuous years, we hope this film will inspire and bring hope to anyone who watches it."

More information on the film can be found at TysonsRun.com .

About Collide Distribution: Collide Distribution, a division of Collide Media Group, specializes in downstreaming home entertainment distribution through UPHE Content Group. Collide Media Group was formed in 2016 by veteran Christian entertainment marketing executive Bob Elder with a mission dedicated to "elevating media that inspires a deeper relationship with Christ." The Collide team has worked on over 50 Faith-Based films, creating and executing marketing campaigns that have generated billions of impressions and resulted in hundreds of millions of ticket transactions. The Group is officed in historic downtown Franklin, Tennessee.

About Iconic Events Releasing :A fast growing name in event cinema, Iconic Events Releasing brings live and filmed entertainment of all types to movie theaters as special limited engagement events, so that fans can watch their favorites on the big screen. Programming includes live pay-per-view sports, music and comedy specials, award-winning television, Broadway productions, exciting holiday specials, family events, faith/inspirational films, concerts, and music docs that celebrate diversity. Iconic's theater network represents some of the country's preeminent cinemas offering enhanced guest experiences, high-quality food & beverage service, and reserved seating to ensure fans can enjoy a night out at their local movie theater.

About Planet 9:Planet 9, a subsidiary of Andesite Holdings, is a production company based in Solana Beach, California specializing in independent film and theater projects that highlight stories of diversity and inspiration. Founded in 2017 by John Cappetta, Planet 9 provides financing and executive producer services to help bring projects from idea to production to distribution. Other notable Planet 9 projects include Marshall (2017) starring Chadwick Boseman, Day of Days (2017) starring Tom Skerritt, and HeadShop (2022), starring Nicole Ari Parker, as well as the stage play Paradise (West Coast Premiere in Los Angeles in 2019).

