New Innovator In Online Grocery Shopping, Anycart, Announces World's First Grocery Shopping Engine, Making E-Grocery Shopping Easier, Inspired And More Affordable

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycart, a software technology company, announced the launch of its innovative online grocery shopping engine as a way to make shopping, delivery, and meal planning easier and more affordable for everyone. With just a few clicks, consumers can shop their favorite local grocery stores, along with deliciously inspired recipes, and have them delivered to their door at no extra cost.

The massive increase in online grocery shopping was a major trend throughout the past year. With the trend as a tailwind, Anycart's revenue grew 450% through its seven month beta period. According to a recent survey, 61% of consumers shop for groceries online more now than they did pre-COVID, and data shows that this is a consumer behavior that will stick post-pandemic with trends shifting toward value with shoppers 1 . Anycart has addressed key consumer barriers in online grocery shopping to provide a seamless, superior experience for both consumers and retail partners during the pandemic and beyond.

With Anycart, consumers can search and shop thousands of items from their local grocery stores without price markups, subscriptions or delivery fees. Anycart has an expanding list of retail partners including Whole Foods, Amazon, Safeway, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Jewel Osco, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Giant, Giant Food and Stop & Shop, offering free delivery in 3,400 U.S. cities. By working directly with grocery stores and its employees to fulfill and deliver orders, Anycart is able to pass the savings back to its customers, saving customers an average of 30% on markup costs per order compared to third-party grocery delivery services 2 .

"We recognized a gap in the market - and saw a real need by millions of Americans for a simpler, more affordable grocery shopping experience," said Rafael Sanches, Co-Founder and CEO of Anycart. "We're keeping our focus on creating the most accessible online grocery shopping experience with a post-pandemic world in mind."

Unlike other grocery delivery services, Anycart's technology powers a robust grocery shopping engine that directly integrates with each store's inventory system. Customers choose from real-time inventory and place orders with Anycart, who then sends orders to the store where they are fulfilled, utilizing their own employees to pick, pack and deliver the groceries.

Anycart also inspires consumers with a collection of 1,000+ easy recipes with step-by-step video instructions. Consumers simply select a recipe and add all the ingredients to their cart with one click.

"Grocery shopping and meal planning are some of the most time-intensive necessities that we take on everyday. Going to the store and coming up with new ideas, day in and day out, is hard. We want to redefine that experience and make it as easy as possible for everyone," said Silvia Curioni, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Anycart.

Smarter search engines have benefited consumers in numerous areas - like planning travel - making it easier, more affordable and more inspired. With the launch of Anycart, consumers can expect that same great experience and personalization in grocery shopping. Anycart's technology powers a robust grocery shopping engine that directly integrates with each local store's inventory system, inspires consumers with shoppable recipes and provides easy personalization and filtering for a variety of dietary needs.

To try Anycart, download the mobile app from the iOS App Store. You can also visit anycart.com on your desktop or mobile device.

About AnycartAnycart is building the world's first grocery shopping engine to make shopping and meal planning easy and affordable for everyone. The platform allows consumers to shop thousands of items from local stores, as well as 1000+ step-by-step video recipes. With Anycart, customers never pay price markups, subscriptions, or delivery fees, making it accessible to all. Anycart partners with 14 national retailers including Whole Foods, Amazon, Safeway, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Jewel Osco, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Giant, Giant Food, and Stop & Shop. Anycart's footprint covers 4,000 store locations in 3,400 cities nationwide and plans to add more stores in 2021. Save time, save money, and make life easier with Anycart. It's a better way to grocery shop.

Anycart was founded in 2019 through the Amazon Alexa Accelerator program, backed by lead investors Menlo Ventures and Greycroft, and based in the heart of Silicon Valley in Palo Alto, Calif. For more information or to start shopping, visit anycart.com or download the Anycart mobile app .

