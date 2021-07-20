New Implementation Service Offering Available For Composite Manufacturers Through RUAG And Virtek Partnership.

WATERLOO, ON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtek Vision, market leader of 3D laser-based vision solutions, is pleased to announce the formation of a global partnership with RUAG, technology partner of the Swiss Armed Forces.

WATERLOO, ON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtek Vision, market leader of 3D laser-based vision solutions, is pleased to announce the formation of a global partnership with RUAG, technology partner of the Swiss Armed Forces. RUAG is introducing a new service offering to Aerospace manufacturers using Virtek systems. They will assist users in creating projection files, either from existing CAD data or by digitizing physical parts, for use in laser-guided composite ply application, paint masking, component placement and hundreds of other applications.

RUAG's engineering services are suited to organizations of all sizes across multiple industries that want to improve their efficiency - from small composite shops to large aerospace, wind blade, and composite manufacturers with high quality requirements. It enables organizations to focus their energy on their core competencies by freeing up the time and resources they would have spent generating specialized projection files.

"At Virtek, we are always exploring innovative ways to help our customers be more productive and more profitable," explained Axel Rieckmann, Virtek EMEA Sales Director. "This strategic partnership fills a void for customers who don't have the bandwidth, ability or desire to create projection files themselves in-house."

RUAG Thomas Gehring, Head of Business Area Air, said, "For more than a decade, RUAG has relied on Virtek laser projection systems, including the latest Vision Positioning System (VPS), creating production and efficiency gains in many applications throughout RUAG. Additionally, we have seen system optimization and higher quality assurances. So, we understand the power of the Virtek Systems and are proud to be a trusted provider extending the Virtek offering for the benefit of customers."

RUAG maintains 18 locations throughout Switzerland, Germany and the U.S. "Our employees pride themselves on their agility, precision and reliability. Virtek customers can expect engineering data of the highest caliber," noted Thomas Gehring.

"This is an exciting extension of Virtek's unique and broad service offering and will certainly position our customers to accelerate the return on their investment in Virtek laser projection systems," added Rieckmann.

About VirtekVirtek Vision International Inc. ( virtekvision.com) is the global leader in 3D laser-based projection, vision positioning and quality inspection systems for manufacturers around the world. The Virtek name has become synonymous with innovation, accuracy and reliability. Innovating since 1986 and based in Waterloo, ON, Canada, Virtek has local sales and service coverage across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The world's largest manufacturers in aerospace, construction, industrial fabrication, and wind trust Virtek. See things differently with Virtek solutions - Iris™, LaserEdge®, LaserQC® and new Iris™ Truss.

About RUAG AG We at RUAG play a vital role in keeping Switzerland secure. As the Swiss Armed Forces' visionary thinking technology partner, our priorities are life cycle management, operations and availability for military systems. Consequently, all of our business activities are closely linked to the procurement programs of the Swiss Armed Forces, our leading customer. Our extensive product and service portfolio includes customized subsystems and components for tracked and wheeled vehicles, fighter jets, military helicopters and anti-aircraft systems. We also provide reliable information and communications solutions, not to mention comprehensive maintenance and repair services. The majority of our customers are national and international armed forces, authorities and civil security organizations.

