New ImagePRESS C10010VP / C9010VP Digital Presses Designed To Drive Productivity, Versatility And High Image Quality

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Offering a range of distinctive, vital and reliable technologies with enhanced automation and extensive media-handling capabilities, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today launches the new imagePRESS C10010VP / C9010VP digital color presses. With over 28,000 installations in North America since its introduction over a decade ago, the imagePRESS family of color digital presses has been a market leader in offering unique and dynamic technologies, while also helping print providers stand out through diverse and innovative applications. When asked about their fleet of engines, John Summers Jr. of Allied Printing said, "The Canon imagePRESS has transformed our business. It is versatile. It's reliable. It's robust."

With the imagePRESS C10010VP Series, Canon U.S.A., Inc. is building on the technologies and capabilities of its successors with improved paper handling and registration designed to help users increase productivity, as well as introducing new accessories and print server options. Engineered to help support business expansion, this Series is the company's flagship, toner-based color digital press that helps provide shorter delivery times, increase productivity of printing operations and produce a wide range of higher margin work.

From the Ultrasonic Multi-Sheet Detection and Active Registration System to the Inline Spectrophotometric Sensors and Multi DAT color consistency technology, print environments of all sizes can be prepared to meet their tight deadlines and amaze their toughest customers with brilliant output - all with minimal effort. As time is of the essence, these digital presses are equipped with high productivity of up to 90ppm (imagePRESS C9010VP) and 100ppm (imagePRESS C10010VP) of one-up images on letter sized sheets, and up to 112ppm (imagePRESS C10010VP) of two-up images on tabloid sized sheets. As jobs are becoming more complex with varying weights and coatings, the innovative Dual Fixing technology can help to maximize production up time and maintain high image quality.

In today's new normal, signage has become essential to many businesses, therefore providing a level of durability and longevity is imperative. As seen in NAPCO's recent "Print in the Eye of the Buyer" study, sponsored by Canon U.S.A., almost half of respondents said they would like to know more about paper and media. Equipped to now support up to 150 lb. Cover (400gsm) paper from any drawer, as well as optimized to run many types of synthetic medias, the imagePRESS C10010VP Series provides customers with the ability to produce value-added deliverables, including brochures, luxury business cards, signage and restaurant menus. The POD Deck Lite XL and enhanced BDT VX-790 long sheet feeder options offer automatic duplex printing and continuous feed of banner stocks up to 30 inches to help customers create cost effective posters, signage and marketing collateral that are popular for six-panel brochures and eight-panel gate-fold documents.

"Canon continues to showcase its dedication to innovation by creating technology, products and services to meet customer and industry demands, and the launch of the imagePRESS C10010VP Series is no exception," said Amy Machado, research manager, IDC. "Through its new advanced features which are designed to deliver increased efficiency and quality, this new Series can help businesses meet tight deadlines and turnaround times."

As bringing efficiency to production environments is always imperative, the GBC eWire* helps remove the bottleneck that the manual twin loop wire binding process requires. By becoming inline, creating up to 80-sheet wire bound books becomes automated and ready for distribution with minimal operator involvement. In addition, the imagePRESS C10010VP Series can support the DFD Bridge and Adapter, providing production environments with the ability to attach the SDD BLM300C* or Plockmatic BLM50/35* professional booklet maker options inline, while also offering corner stapling, hole punching, and stacking - all without having to decide which service to offer your customers.

"Aligning with our dedication to meeting the needs of our customers, the imagePRESS C10010VP Series is built with technologies designed to support a variety of printing operations," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "These new production digital cut-sheet color presses offer a wide range of distinct and dynamic technologies that can help drive productivity, versatility and high image quality. Canon is proud to offer our customers solutions to help them expand their printing business offerings and optimize their operation to support the new workplace requirements."

Customers can choose between Canon's PRISMAsync Print Server and the Fiery powered imagePRESS Server B7000 V2/B6000 V2.

The PRISMAsync Print Server delivers the high-performance, deadline-driven printing that can help bring efficiency to daily and routine procedures. As the first DFE-embedded Idealliance G7 ® Certified System with in-RIP G7 calibration functionality, the PRISMAsync Print Server continues to bring efficiency and simplicity to typical complex color and prepress tasks. Tools such as Scheduler, Pixel Precise Preview and Remote Manager help to streamline production by making printing operations more intuitive and uniform, while allowing operators to manage and run jobs through multiple, compatible presses easily and intuitively. Remote Match continues the efficiency message by synchronizing print shops, color, media and workflow settings across multiple, compatible devices with ease.

The new imagePRESS Server B7000 V2/B6000 V2 is powered by Fiery's FS400 Pro system software, and can deliver the processing power required for graphic intensive and complex jobs. By introducing new features such as Fiery Job Expert and the Graphic Arts Pro Package in combination with Command WorkStation and Media Librarian, the imagePRESS Server offers efficiency and versatility from prepress to finishing. Canon's imagePRESS Server portfolio provides print service providers across multiple industries and environments with the tools they need to help them succeed. Operators can manage nearly every aspect of the workflow across multiple compatible printers with a minimal amount of touches to the device. Additionally, a wide variety of tasks from profiling and calibration, prepress composition and media setup, and production finishing can be handled through the imagePRESS Server suite of applications from Fiery.

Availability:

The imagePRESS C10010VP / C9010VP will be available through Canon authorized dealers for purchase starting in September.

For more information on Canon U.S.A. and its production printing solutions, please visit www.usa.canon.com .

