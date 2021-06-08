New Illy Y3.3 Espresso And Drip Coffee Machine Takes Top Quality Single Serve Coffee To New Levels Of Ease

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, a global leader in sustainable high-quality coffee, today announced the latest addition to its line of modern-designed, single serve machines: the Y3.3 Iperespresso Espresso & Coffee Machine. An upgraded iteration of the popular Y3.2 system, the new Y3.3 pairs its predecessor's compact footprint and elegantly minimalist design with practical features that elevate the at-home, single cup coffee experience. Like the Y3.2, the Y3.3 is also remarkably versatile in its ability to prepare both café-quality espresso and smooth, rich drip coffee.

The Y3.3's features include an adjustable drip tray engineered for both drip and espresso preparations, energy-saving automatic off and on function eliminating any switches at the back of the machine, and one-step illuminated soft buttons that craft high-quality coffee with a single touch. Designed with a distinctly elegant Italian aesthetic by renowned architect, designer and art director Piero Lissoni, the machine's minimalistic, sophisticated design incorporates intuitive functionality and overall ease of use. The convenient Iperespresso single serve system uses proprietary technology that produces an unparalleled, extraordinarily rich, smooth taste that brings out the full character of illy's iconic single blend of 100% Arabica beans.

"We've seen a continued interest in coffee lovers seeking at-home coffee experiences that are convenient and inspiring within the comfort of their own surroundings," said Massimiliano Pogliani, CEO of illycaffè. "The Y3.3 builds on our heritage of innovation delivering barista quality coffee and espresso as result of our Iperespresso system, which creates consistency cup after cup to enjoy the unique illy blend."

The illy Y3.3 machine is perfectly compact. At under four inches wide, it fits any kitchen, office or space, and is now available through illy's e-shop and on Amazon for a retail price of $149.00 in four colors: White, Red, Black and Capetown Blue.

Consumers can also purchase their favorite variety of coffee or espresso Iperespresso capsules at any retailer where the machine is sold or receive automated deliveries through the customizable illy a casa subscription service. Those passionate about the distinct taste of illy coffee can also earn rewards and exclusive benefits through the new illy Lovers loyalty program.

For more information visit www.illy.com

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933. Its mission has always been to offer the best coffee to the world. Illycaffè produces a unique 100% Arabica blend, combining 9 of the best varieties in the world, selected by illycaffè: every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home. As a result of its innovations, illycaffè contributes to the coffee technology progress at global level. In 1991, the "Premio Ernesto Illy de qualidade sustentavel do cafè para espresso" was launched in Brazil for quality espresso coffee. Illycaffè has contributed to the sharing of the know-how, paying growers a premium price for the best quality selected by illycaffè. Since 2016, with the "Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award", the company has celebrated coffee growers all over the world that, according to illy, have produced the best sustainable coffee. Since 2013, the company has been in the list of the World Most Ethical Companies. In 2019, it enhanced its commitment to pursue a sustainable business model integrating the interest of people with the environment, adopting the status of Società Benefit (Benefit Company) and adding this commitment into its own bylaws. In 2021, illycaffè was the first Italian company in the coffee sector to obtain the international certification as B Corp as a result of its commitment to comply with the highest standards of social and environmental performance. The company also founded the University of Coffee, which has the objective of sharing culture at all levels, offering a comprehensive and practical training to growers, baristas and coffee lovers. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 100 international artists. In 2020 the company employed 1291 people and posted consolidated revenues of € 446.5 million. There are 261 illy single-brand shops in over 40 countries all over the world. In 2021, Rhone Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans.

