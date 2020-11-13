New Holiday Season Gift Packs!

LARGO, Fla., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season coming up, life is stressful. More than 88% of Americans say their stress increases around the holidays, and 48% say they don't get enough sleep as the busiest time of the year approaches. Lack of sleep leads to lack of energy, which can make it almost impossible to keep up with your hectic schedule. Thankfully, itSpray has your back! We are launching TWO new holiday gift packs for YOU!

Our SLEEP gift pack includes a sleeping mask, hand lotion, and a full-size bottle of DREAMit.

Our ENERGY gift pack includes a water bottle, sweatband, and a full-size bottle of CHARGEit.

Who doesn't have an insomniac on their gift list? Almost half (48%) of Americans report lying awake at night due to stress. DREAMit has stress relieving properties, as well as natural ingredients to fall asleep & stay asleep faster. Skip the single ingredient gummies, DREAMit blends more than 10 ingredients for a relieve your stress & sleep solution. A few sprays of DREAMit and drift off to dreamland.

Do you have someone on your gift list that could use sustained energy? Have an athlete (or wannabe athlete) on your gift list? CHARGEit is the best option to combat fatigue. With ingredients such as Ginseng, Vitamin B3, and Vitamin B-12, your body will feel rejuvenated and lively as ever. This Holiday season skip the drive thru coffee & energy shots, just spray CHARGEit up to 7 sprays and enjoy being naturally energized!

To learn more about itSpray and our new holiday gift packs visit www.itspray.com.

Lauren Evans813-856-5330 258958@email4pr.com

